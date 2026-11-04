Clients Decide to Trust You Before You Ever Meet

A client of mine—a brilliant consultant—once told me, “The meeting went perfectly and they still went with someone else.” I asked one question: “What did they find when they looked for you before the meeting?” Long pause. He had no website worth reading, no published point of view and one lukewarm testimonial from 2019. He had done nothing to build trust before the conversation, so the conversation carried a weight it could never hold.

The meeting didn’t fail. The meeting never had a chance. In my work training coaches, I teach a principle that stings at first: the trust decision is substantially made before you walk in the room. The professionals who understand this stop trying to win meetings and start winning the research phase that precedes them.

The Research Happens Without You in the Room

Pew Research Center reported in 2020 that 81% of American adults rely a lot on their own research when making big decisions—far more than the 31% who rely a lot on professional experts. The same survey found 93% at least sometimes read online reviews before buying a product or service for the first time .

Translate that to your business: before your prospect ever hears your voice, they’ve searched your name, skimmed whatever came up and formed a working verdict. You weren’t there to present. Your digital footprint presented for you—or testified against you with its silence.

The audit takes ten minutes. Search your own name the way a skeptical buyer would. Ask one honest question about everything you find: does this make a stranger more confident or less? Whatever a stranger can’t verify, they discount.

When I run this exercise with coaches, the most common discovery isn’t something damaging—it’s nothing at all. An empty search result feels neutral to you and reads as risk to a buyer, because every competitor with a visible track record just became the safer choice. You’re not being compared with your actual competence. You’re being compared with whatever the search returned.

Your Ideas Are Your First Handshake

Publishing useful thinking is not vanity—it’s pre-meeting trust construction. In research by Edelman and LinkedIn surveying 1,300 business decision-makers, 45% of decision-makers and 48% of C-suite executives said thought leadership directly led them to award business to a firm, and 37% of decision-makers said it led them to invite a company they hadn’t been considering to pitch .

You don’t need a content empire. You need one clear answer per week to a real question your buyers ask, published where they already look. Volume impresses algorithms. Usefulness persuades humans. When your prospect has already received value from your thinking, the first meeting starts at warm instead of cold—and I’ve seen that single shift cut sales cycles dramatically for the coaches I train. Staying invisible, by contrast, has a price most professionals never calculate—I broke that math down in a piece on what playing small costs .

Borrowed Trust Moves Faster Than Built Trust

The fastest route into a stranger’s confidence is through someone they already believe. That same Edelman and LinkedIn research found the most influential content is the kind forwarded by a trusted contact. A referral works the same way: the referrer lends you their credibility at no interest.

Most professionals handle this passively—they wait to be referred. Handle it deliberately instead. Keep a short list of the five people whose word carries the most weight with your ideal clients and invest in those relationships the way you’d invest in a campaign, because functionally they are one. Then, after every strong result, ask your client one specific question: “Would you be willing to share what changed, in your words, with numbers if you have them?” A testimonial that says “revenue grew 40% in six months” builds trust with strangers. A testimonial that says “great to work with” builds nothing. Then make those stories findable in the exact places your audit showed were empty.

Say What You Want Before They Wonder

Here’s the counterintuitive finish. Once a prospect agrees to talk, the trust-building isn’t done—and the biggest remaining threat is unspoken agenda. Every buyer sits down with one background question running: “What is this person going to try to do to me?”

Answer it before they ask it. I teach a two-sentence intent opener: “My goal today is to understand what you’re dealing with and tell you honestly whether I can help. If I’m not the right fit, I’ll point you toward whatever is.” Watch the shoulders drop. Transparency about your intentions is the in-person version of everything above—evidence, offered freely, that you are who the research suggested you were.

Trust was never built in meetings. It’s built in all the moments a buyer checks on you when you’re not watching. Make those moments testify for you.

Featured image by Zoran Jesic/Shutterstock.com