When the world was still figuring out how to harness the potential of short-form video platforms, Clicks Talent was already paving the way. As an agency specializing in TikTok influencer marketing, Clicks Talent emerged long before TikTok’s meteoric rise, building its foundation during the era of Musical.ly. Fast forward to today, and the agency is reshaping how global brands tell their stories and engage with audiences. With a network of creators and a reputation for delivering data-driven, innovative campaigns, Clicks Talent aims to be the go-to partner for brands looking to thrive in the TikTok era.

A Vision Born in the Musical.ly Era

The story of Clicks Talent begins in 2017, at a time when Musical.ly dominated the short-form video scene. Recognizing the untapped potential of this format, founder Abraham Lieberman envisioned an agency that would connect brands with influencers to create authentic, engaging content. While many saw Musical.ly as a platform for lip-syncing teenagers, Lieberman saw it as a goldmine for creative storytelling and brand building. By the time Musical.ly transitioned into TikTok in 2018, Clicks Talent had already established itself in the influencer marketing space, positioning the agency to ride the wave of TikTok’s explosive growth.

Building a Global Network of Creators

One of Clicks Talent’s defining strengths is its expansive network of creators. With a network of influencers across various niches, including beauty, fashion, fitness, gaming and music, the agency has cultivated a diverse roster that appeals to global audiences. Clicks Talent collaborates with celebrity influencers and micro and macro-creators to help brands tap into the right talent for their campaigns.

The agency’s focus on building genuine relationships with influencers has been key to its success. By understanding each creator’s style, audience and strengths, Clicks Talent ensures that partnerships feel authentic, a critical factor in TikTok’s engagement-driven ecosystem. This personal touch has enabled the agency to deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences, driving awareness and conversions.

Innovative Strategies That Set Clicks Talent Apart

What truly sets Clicks Talent apart is its ability to stay ahead of trends and craft strategies that maximize TikTok’s unique potential. Here are some of the innovative approaches the agency uses:

Emphasis on Data-Driven Metrics: Unlike traditional influencer marketing, where follower count tended to be king, Clicks Talent prioritizes views and engagement-to-views ratios to identify influencers who deliver real results. This ensures that campaigns are not just seen but also acted upon.

Unlike traditional influencer marketing, where follower count tended to be king, Clicks Talent prioritizes views and engagement-to-views ratios to identify influencers who deliver real results. This ensures that campaigns are not just seen but also acted upon. Creative Campaign Formats: From branded content posts to interactive contests and music promotions, Clicks Talent tailors its campaigns to meet specific brand goals, including: Brand Promotions: Cost-per-post campaigns where influencers showcase products or services directly to their audiences. Contests and Challenges: Leveraging TikTok’s viral nature, Clicks Talent has run interactive challenges that invite audiences to participate, creating organic buzz and UGC (user-generated content). Music Promotions: Helping artists gain exposure by pairing their tracks with trending challenges or influencer videos, often structured on a cost-per-view (CPV) model.

From branded content posts to interactive contests and music promotions, Clicks Talent tailors its campaigns to meet specific brand goals, including: Leverage of TikTok’s Unique Features: The agency uses tools like Spark Ads—which allow brands to sponsor existing influencer content—to amplify reach. Notably, Clicks Talent offers Spark Ads as a free service to its clients, setting them apart from competitors.

Abraham Lieberman’s Secrets to TikTok Marketing

Lieberman’s approach to TikTok marketing has reshaped how brands think about digital storytelling. Here are some of his key insights:

Focus on Brand Awareness: Lieberman compares TikTok to a giant digital billboard, which is ideal for building brand awareness rather than immediate conversions. This perspective has helped brands embrace TikTok’s strength as a top-of-funnel marketing tool.

Lieberman compares TikTok to a giant digital billboard, which is ideal for building brand awareness rather than immediate conversions. This perspective has helped brands embrace TikTok’s strength as a top-of-funnel marketing tool. Pricing Transparency: TikTok’s pricing landscape is complex, but Clicks Talent simplifies it by offering clear options for services like video creation, posts, link-in-bio promotions, and licensing rights. Lieberman’s emphasis on transparency builds trust with clients, ensuring they understand the value they’re getting.

TikTok’s pricing landscape is complex, but Clicks Talent simplifies it by offering clear options for services like video creation, posts, link-in-bio promotions, and licensing rights. Lieberman’s emphasis on transparency builds trust with clients, ensuring they understand the value they’re getting. Avoiding Scams: In an industry rife with unrealistic promises, Clicks Talent prioritizes authenticity. Lieberman warns against agencies that claim to represent everyone or guarantee instant ROI, emphasizing the importance of genuine relationships and long-term strategy.

Campaign Success Stories

While confidentiality agreements limit the specific details of many campaigns, Clicks Talent’s results speak for themselves. A few examples are a campaign run with Capcut, which had over 1.3 million in reach, and a campaign with Amazon Music that had 15.2 million views, according to Clicks Talent. The agency has collaborated with global brands, delivering campaigns that combine creativity with measurable impact.

Driving Reach: Campaigns run by Clicks Talent can achieve millions of views, thanks to their deep understanding of TikTok’s algorithm and viral mechanics.

Campaigns run by Clicks Talent can achieve millions of views, thanks to their deep understanding of TikTok’s algorithm and viral mechanics. Boosting Engagement and Traffic: By leveraging interactive challenges and targeted influencer partnerships, the agency has helped brands see increases in website and e-commerce traffic.

By leveraging interactive challenges and targeted influencer partnerships, the agency has helped brands see increases in website and e-commerce traffic. Creative Music Promotions: Clicks Talent’s music campaigns have helped artists gain traction on TikTok, pushing songs to gain traction and driving streams on platforms like Spotify.

Reshaping Digital Storytelling

In the TikTok era, storytelling is no longer about polished, high-budget productions. It’s about authenticity, relatability and the ability to capture attention within seconds. Clicks Talent’s approach embodies this, helping brands tell stories that connect with audiences on a personal level. By aligning influencers’ voices with brand messages, the agency creates campaigns that feel organic and compelling, driving deeper engagement.