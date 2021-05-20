CBD Products for Full Body Ease
33% of Americans have tried CBD for a variety of reasons such as anxiety and stress management, better sleep, and reducing dependency on prescription medications. Our success spotlight today features Altwell President and CEO Amy McDonald and the company’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Brown to discuss their line of CBD products that focus on health, wellness and even fitness.
For more on Alwell products, visit www.altwell.com.
Kathy Ireland is the CEO and chief designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. She has been on the cover of Forbes magazine twice, is listed as the 25th most powerful brand globally by License Global magazine, and according to Fairchild Publications, is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. The success of kathy ireland® Worldwide is the result of teamwork and dedication.
Photo by: ©DARREN STONE
Leave a Comment