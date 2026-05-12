Cassandra Worthy’s energy is infectious.

She radiates courage, passion and a candid spirit. It’s fair to say that after one conversation with her, I feel capable of taking on anything I put my mind to.

Worthy is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Change Enthusiasm Global (CEG), a leadership development and consulting company focused on enlightening and transforming organizations through change. She is the mastermind behind the Change Enthusiasm® strategic framework, designed to help organizations maximize growth and employee engagement when navigating mergers, acquisitions, transformations, artificial intelligence adoption and more. She believes that constant change is an invitation for growth. However, Worthy had to discover real change for herself first.

Hustling and innovating on billion-dollar brands at renowned companies like Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Berkshire Hathaway, Worthy built her career in the consumer packaged goods industry, successfully navigating multiple acquisitions. She always planned on retiring with P&G.

But at 33, she was pulled over for drunk driving, forcing her to confront a reality that she had long avoided—a catalyst that ultimately led her to rethink her direction at P&G.

“I had always been an incredibly heavy drinker,” Worthy says. “Both of my parents are recovering alcoholics, and I had always told myself that there’s no way that I’m an alcoholic because I’ve never been arrested for DUI.”

During her early days of sobriety, Worthy spent a long time focused on self-discovery and learned she could no longer numb the emotions with substances; she had to confront them. She also realized that emotions were never the enemy. Instead, she discovered they serve an essential purpose. Today, she envisions them as guideposts that help bring her attention to the things she needs to explore.

“It’s data,” she says. “It’s telling me something. And when I listen, I can transform this mess. I can turn this anxiety into anticipation. And it can move me forward.”

That breakthrough helped her formulate a plan for a brighter, better future. Her purpose pivoted: to create, practice and teach something she would later coin “Change Enthusiasm.”

Defining the Grit

During the second acquisition she went through at Procter & Gamble, Worthy truly began witnessing her emotions as a gift within the work environment. Sorting through them and understanding them was an early mindset shift, she says.

She asked herself many questions in the process, which ultimately laid the groundwork for her Change Enthusiasm framework. Since launching Change Enthusiasm Global in 2020, she’s been helping organizations thrive as they navigate change and uncertainty by helping them harness the power of emotion.

Many employees are resistant to change—and rightfully so. But, in the workplace, Worthy believes much of this reluctance stems from the fact companies tend to overlook and ignore the emotional aspects of change.

“What has happened over the years is that we’ve leaned too far into the technical aspects, into the ways that leave out emotion and heart and spirit,” she says. “Ultimately, it is disempowering individuals and turning people off to change. And when they hear that we’re about to introduce 17 more change efforts or initiatives, there’s a disheartening, there’s a fatigue, ‘Oh God, we gotta do more of this [stuff]?' Their plates are already overflowing, and they don’t feel permitted to express how they truly feel about it all.”

But Worthy believes the breakthrough comes from that exact moment—the intersection of change and emotion. She has dedicated her life to helping individuals and organizations turn resistance into resilience by working from that point.

“When change comes, when you’re going through 17 different layers of change in this time of great uncertainty and complexity, in the center of it all is opportunity,” she says. “And it’s up to you to investigate, to get curious, and to figure out, how do you maximize this opportunity that’s in front of you?”

Change-Ready Organizations

When Worthy begins working with an organization for the first time, she starts by laying the groundwork. She emphasizes that being change-ready is the first step—but it isn’t a temporary state or a quick fix. Rather, it’s a consistent practice and an ongoing momentum that organizations must sustain and strengthen over time.

She then moves on to the investigative phase. Worthy and her colleagues dive right in, trying to understand the company’s often-hidden challenges and pain points. Then, her team uses a series of diagnostic tools to assess and identify any gaps and provide possible solutions for addressing them.

Through it all, Worthy infuses the process with enthusiasm. She also maintains a curious outlook: Each case is almost like solving a puzzle.

“What’s the right plan of attack? Given what we glean through our quantitative and qualitative diagnostics, where within the organization should our efforts begin?” she says. “We collaborate and roadmap with the client. Then we build, execute and learn from there. We have successes along the way, build momentum and kind of address things that way. Like I said, we’re not at all prescriptive.... we’re doing a right fit, right-sized plan to make sure that we’re addressing their needs in a very pragmatic way.”

The Change-Worthy Strategy

Worthy has developed a three-step process for helping companies and employees navigate change successfully. The first step is acknowledging and recognizing difficult emotions, such as fear, frustration, anger, anxiety and grief.

From there, she encourages her clients to try to understand those emotions. This step, she says, involves asking questions like: “What are these emotions trying to teach me? What is here for me to learn? Who can I better connect with? What are my options right now? How can I maximize this opportunity?”

The final step is making a choice. “This is when you’re choosing, of the options that you’ve explored, what can I do to put myself in a little bit of a better feeling?” she says.

The most challenging part of the process, Worthy says, is moving from step one to step two—recognizing that difficult emotions often lead to moments of growth and opportunity. “That takes a lot of practice,” she says. “The more you practice it, the more you’ll be able to move through it, right? And it’s a cycle, 1-2-3, over and over, over and over.”

Worthy understands the power of the process first-hand. When she left P&G because of an acquisition, she initially felt grief, loss, frustration, anger and sadness. Though she consulted with mentors and peers, she didn’t understand why this was happening to her. But she chose to reframe her mindset and embrace that the change wasn’t happening to her... it was happening for her.

The acquisition never limited her. Instead, it gave her an opportunity to reevaluate her career and explore her future like she never imagined.

Transforming in Real Time

Today, she’s paying it forward through her company’s work around the world. She shares a recent example: While working with a consumer goods company that was preparing to go through a major, multi-billion-dollar acquisition, one of her executives encouraged top leaders to consider the best-case scenario if the deal went through and the worst-case scenario if it didn’t.

“It was very cathartic,” she says. “They were so expressive, ‘I could lose my job. I could be inundated with so many more responsibilities. We could lose a lot of market share,'” she says. “Just getting everything out on paper, sharing with the group, seeing how other people are feeling in similar ways, sharing those emotions, energy, connecting with each other... it was a healing moment for them.”

This success story is just one of many that have resulted from Worthy’s Change Enthusiasm framework.

Tech and AI innovation are advancing faster than ever, but Worthy believes lasting progress comes from integrating these tools with human emotion to build stronger people and more resilient organizations.

“It’s not the technical stuff that’s going to require the most innovative attention in the next decade. There are going to be plenty of eyeballs and brilliant minds in that area. It’s going to be the heart stuff,” Worthy says.

And, for Worthy, the “heart stuff” is still going strong. In the past year, she’s been “challenged to practice change enthusiasm in a way that I’ve never been challenged before,” she says. Through it all, her wisdom and gratitude have only deepened, along with a grounding sense that she is just getting started.

This article was first published in the May 2026 issue of SUCCESS+ magazine digital edition. Read the full issue for free right here.

Photo courtesy of Cassandra Worthy.