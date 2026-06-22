Driven by a mission to help entrepreneurs achieve financial independence, educator Garrett Gunderson has become a leading voice in wealth building and strategy. He is the author of 10 books, including multiple Wall Street Journal bestsellers, with Killing Sacred Cows reaching No. 1 on the list. Known for translating complex concepts into practical, actionable guidance, Gunderson has dedicated his career to empowering business owners and individuals to take control of their financial futures. In this conversation, Gunderson explores how redefining wealth through integrating values, purpose and investments can help entrepreneurs build lives they don’t want to retire from.

SUCCESS®: You once described growing up within a framework of financial scarcity that was passed down through your family. When did you first recognize how that pattern was affecting your life choices?

Garrett Gunderson: I was handed a trophy for Rookie of the Year, then handed a mirror. A colleague congratulated me, asked a few questions, then said, “What is it like for your wife to live in the financial prison you built?” That was a pivotal moment... winning the award, but losing at life. That moment exposed my miser mindset and the misery it created. It became the turning point in my financial intelligence and our now 23-year marriage.

S: You coined the concept “Investor DNA,” emphasizing alignment between personal values, strengths, drivers and focus. How did you come to realize its importance?

GG: In 2008, I lost $8 million, not from laziness but from advice. I had chased real estate because “gurus” said you had to own it if you were going to be wealthy. My days were filled with talking with bankers, attorneys, property managers or stuck in spreadsheets and stress. I learned that risk is in the investor, not the investment. When your investing aligns with values, leverages your strengths and energizes you, your judgment sharpens and discipline sticks. Investor DNA is the compass. It gives you the intelligence to become a better investor, know when to say no, focus deeply and manage and mitigate risk.

S: Instead of chasing diversification, you emphasize investing in line with one’s Investor DNA. What does that look like in practice?

GG: Most opportunities are distractions in disguise. Too often, we gamble but call it investing. Not with Investor DNA. Investor DNA means you stop wasting time and money on speculation. It means focused, not scattered. I invest where I have an edge, where I add value and where my energy is. I am guided by values, my competencies and what drives me. I use a simple filter: Do I understand it, and do I enjoy my business or skills? I start small, set clear criteria, hold ample liquidity and ensure against big risks. Knowledge is key. The portfolio becomes a reflection of me, not fear or greed, hype or hysteria.

S: You often say that “investing in yourself” always beats chasing hot tips. How do you put that into practice in daily life?

GG: My mornings are key; from what I listen to, the workouts that I do, silent time to write and starting the day with intention and gratitude. Morning coffee with my wife is critical. We sit in our backyard with an inspiring view to create our most meaningful visions. My calendar reserves time for writing, rehearsal and recovery. I have mentors, coaches, systems/tools and accountability to support my success. I protect sleep, lift heavy and make space for play, since energy is the ultimate advantage.

S: You’ve talked about being a “striver” in the past—someone driven by willpower and ambition—and the toll it took. How did you begin to redefine what success means to you?

GG: Depth is presence, harmony and intention. I designed a game worth playing, enjoying the process and seeing the win in the work, not the outcome. A summer in Italy became a renaissance. Built hobbies, planned trips and adopted rhythms that restore me daily. I blur work and play, collaborate with people I love and delegate roles, not tasks, eliminating micromanagement and grind. I once overworked. Now, I invest in my team to expand impact and buy back time. I schedule recovery like revenue, create from curiosity and set boundaries protecting marriage, fatherhood and extended family. I designed a life I love.

S: You describe wealth not just as money but as a by-product of a life well lived. Can you share what elements of your life truly reflect “wealth” to you?

GG: Wealth is my ability to be present. It is being five tracks strong: finance, purpose, mindset, health and social (fun, friends and family). It is coffee with [my wife] Carrie, working out with my son, or walks along the river at our cabin, unhurried. It is owning my calendar, creating art and choosing who I work with. It is vacations without escape, because home already feels rich. It is being generous without keeping score and saying no without guilt. In short, wealth is time, energy and love expressed daily.

S: Your Producer Revolution movement encourages people to live as value creators, not mere consumers. What are the first steps someone can take toward that mindset?

GG: Most people are caught in what I call the Consumer Condition—always wanting to get more than they give, protecting, hoarding or hustling in ways that drain joy. Being truly disguised as strategic. The first step toward the Producer Paradigm is simple but profound: Ask every day, Am I creating more value than I consume?

S: You support building “a life you don’t want to retire from.” What habits or mindsets help people move in that direction?

GG: Retirement is an outdated idea built on sacrifice: work hard now, maybe live later. The Producer Revolution replaces that with “Win, Then Play”—define what winning looks like for you today, then design your life around it. Habits and mindsets that help:

1. Define your Soul Purpose. Your unique mix of values, abilities and passions. This is your compass for where to invest time, money and energy.

2. Reject sacrifice. If a path requires you to consistently give up health, family or joy “for later,” it’s the wrong path.

3. Invest in quality of life now. Weekly date nights, regular time off, hobbies that energize you and experiences that create memories all contribute to real wealth.

4. Measure wealth beyond money. True prosperity has five tracks: financial, mental, physical, social and a purpose. If one is ignored, all suffer.

5. Adopt a Producer’s Pledge. Declare: I am my greatest asset. I invest first in myself. I create more value than I consume. I build a life, career and purpose I don’t want to retire from.

Featured image provided by Garrett Gunderson

This article was first published in the March/April 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.