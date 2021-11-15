Breethe Meditation App Review

The Breethe meditation and sleep app may be the most comprehensive app available for creating a daily habit of mindful self-care. With more than 1,500 tracks, you will never run out of guided meditations to help you through life’s challenges and soothing music to sleep better. It also offers several ways to learn meditation and make it part of your healthy routine. Rated 4.5 stars at Google Play and 4.7 at the Apple App Store, it remains one of the best meditation apps you can find.

Is a Breethe meditation app subscription worth it?

At $89.99 for an annual membership, Breethe costs more than many good mindfulness and meditation apps. You get a lot for that price, with a vast library that includes:



Guided meditations

Masterclasses

Hypnotherapy

Bedtime stories

Nature sounds

Music

Within this large volume of meditation and sleep content, you’ll also find high quality meditation instructors. Teachers specializing in their respective health and wellness fields are featured prominently. Each meditation category brings acute expertise in spaces such as alternative therapies as well as meditations for growth, performance, anxiety reduction, relationships, spirituality, and many others.

In fact, the meditations are so specialized, you can pinpoint exactly the type of meditation you need. Masterclasses, on the other hand, feature top doctors of mindfulness fields as well as best-selling authors. Users can even share Breethe with up to five family members by enabling Apple Family Sharing.

Overall, you may find Breethe worth the price of subscription due to its breadth, quality of mindfulness coaches, and specificity of content. What’s great is that it offers a 14-day free meditation app trial. This provides plenty of time to get accustomed to Breethe and explore its vast libraries and features.

How effective is Breethe?

A widely cited review of mediation studies concludes that mindfulness meditation provides “positive psychological effects, including increased subjective well-being, reduced psychological symptoms and emotional reactivity, and improved behavioral regulation.” Studies have even shown strong potential health benefits of meditation including positive effects of mindfulness meditation on the immune system.

Dubbed “Real Help for Your Life,” the Breethe meditation app focuses on specific issues that can cause stress, work issues, difficulty sleeping, relationship issues, and much more. Using categories of specialized meditation sessions, you can build confidence, esteem and overall personal happiness. You can even create your own meditation program to resolve long term issues that adversely affect your mood and sense of well-being.

Getting Started with Breethe

Upon opening the Breethe app, it will ask you a few simple questions to get you started. These help determine how the app will set up your individualized daily meditation routine. Note that the library of meditation tracks on Breethe is vast. But they are not generic. Rather, each meditation adds to your goals in a respective wellness category. For instance, suppose you choose “Sleep Better.” That selection alone has specific meditations such as relief from discomfort, worries, or general anxiety.

There are too many goals to list here. But to provide an idea, you can choose Breethe to help you:

Relax

Deal with pandemic stress

Feel happier

Deal with social anxiety

Love yourself

Develop gratitude

Have a healthier pregnancy

Improve focus

Age well

Deal with loneliness

Parenting

Mindful sex and intimacy

Learn to meditate (basic and advanced)

Although each of these are life-improving mindfulness goals, you may be too tempted to choose an assortment. But remember, a program will be created for each goal you choose. in each case. It is probably best to focus on two or three to get started. You can always add mindfulness and health goals later.

What are Breethe’s main features for living mindfully?

Breethe is almost like having several of the best meditation apps in one. That’s because each of its primary features takes a different approach to healthy living. You may find yourself using only one or two features regularly, and that’s fine. Experiment with each and discover which works best for your daily routine.

Today

The Today feature is designed to build a daily meditation and mindfulness regimen. This is great for beginners learning how to build a routine. It breaks your day into segments, each with its own content based on the goals you chose earlier. It is fully customizable, so you can set each one for the time of day that works well for you.

Start your day provides five- to 20-minute guided meditations to begin your day mindfully. Enrich Your Ride is great for learning during your morning commute. It includes wellness talks, masterclasses, or even relaxing music to make your morning more calm. Later, Focus at Work offers white noise to shield you from distracting sounds. Or, you can choose music and even short meditations. This is followed by Take a Break with more meditations or calming videos. Unwind after Work provides longer, deeper meditations and breathing exercises of about an hour among other choices followed by Elevate Your Evening. Lastly, Fall Asleep offers daily options for sleep meditations, a sleep story, music, or nature sounds.

If all of this sounds overwhelming, you can easily turn off certain parts of the day and add them later. Overall, this daily regimen of meditation and learning helps build daily habits and a mindfully healthy lifestyle.

Therapy – My Life Kit

Subtitled as “Therapy On-The-Go,” this feature alone may make Breethe worth the cost of subscription for many. You simply tap “Add Tracks to My Life Kit” and Breethe asks you, “What’s going on in your life?” You then choose from many generalized categories, and this is where Breethe gets very specific. For instance, if you are dealing with a difficult life situation, you may choose topics such as unemployment, loss and grief, illness, divorce and breakup, and others. The meditations directly address your specific anxieties, worries, or health and life issues of the day.

Goals

The Goals feature is designed for longer term self improvement. Here, tracks are included based on the input you provided when you first set up. The categories are inclusive, and you can always add new ones or remove mindfulness goals you feel you no longer need to address.

Library

If you worried earlier that you didn’t choose enough goals and would miss some content, the mindfulness Library feature is for you. Here, you can search through any of the more than 1,500 downloadable meditation tracks. And Breethe has categorized them to make searching simple. Categories include:

Meditation

Sleep Music and Sounds

Alternative Therapies

Talks and Masterclasses

Well Being

Each has subcategories to help you find exactly the track you need. For instance, the Alternative Therapies category includes hypnotherapy, emotional freedom technique, and music therapy. There’s even an Authors category so you can find your favorite mindfulness coach or musical artist.

Where Can I Find the Breethe Health App?

Breethe works great on your notepad, mobile device or even from a desktop or laptop. Find Breethe at: