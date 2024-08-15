Biden’s Resignation Sparked Conversation About When to Call It Quits

President Joe Biden surprised Democrats and Republicans alike when he stepped down following intense scrutiny calling for him to drop out of the presidential race. Public perception of his physical and mental health, along with his older age, led to numerous callouts for him to reconsider pursuing leading the country for another four years.

Regardless of political opinion, Biden’s resignation prompted Americans to take on a discussion both old as time yet as difficult to navigate as always: when to call it off, call it quits or step down. Across industries, both leaders and employees have to do this throughout their careers (not just at retirement), as they navigate their own personal abilities, limitations and best interests alongside their companies’ overall missions.

But it’s far from easy. “In Western culture, we tend to adopt our professional role as part of our personal identity, which can make our relationship with our place of employment feel more important than it actually is. The stakes can feel really high,” says Sarah Auda, a professional executive coach at Three Beats Consulting in Los Angeles.

When Biden announced he’d be dropping out of the race, he had to contend with a sense of identity loss, especially as the president. “I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me, it’s about you. Your families, your futures,” he shared in his July 24 Oval Office address.

“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation… I know there was a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

Whether you dislike Biden or felt devastated when he dropped out, there are, as always, lessons in the chaos and change.

Recognize the signs of when to step away

Not all of us will be on such a public stage, where op-eds from major newspapers call for our retirement from politics and voters scrutinize our every look and movement. But all the same, there will be signs that it’s time for a change or break.

Kyle Elliott, MPA, CHES, an executive and tech career coach from the San Francisco Bay Area, says, “It may sound obvious, but if you find yourself constantly daydreaming about quitting your current job, it may be an indicator that it’s time to look for something new. While it’s totally normal to think about what it would be like to work at different companies, if you’re engrossed in other opportunities, you might want to explore what else is out there for you.”

There might also be signs that are more difficult to stomach, such as issues with your performance at work, which can be hard to admit, let alone act upon.

“Many employees, after a certain age, are no longer interested in climbing the ladder but in simply creating stability for themselves, both financially and mentally, via routine. However, if employees are receiving pressure to step away due to a documented decline in performance, it is important for those employees to consider the bigger picture of their health and well-being,” says Lindsey Paoli, MSMFT, a corporate trainer, consultant, author and executive coach in Henderson, Nevada. “Continuing to push through high-stress roles as we age and inevitably begin to feel the urge of slowing down is detrimental to our health and can cost years off our life.”

Take a pause to consider the decision

While Americans won’t likely know how long Biden had been pondering withdrawing, Paoli says that good leaders typically will have considered the necessity to step down well in advance in their career—similar to Biden endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket and taking a pause to determine his own replacement recommendation. Paoli also says that leaders not only need to plan financially but must also train a team to “run the business effectively in their inevitable absence.”

But the answer might not always be that it’s time to go. Sometimes, it’s time to rethink your position and where you can best serve. Jesse Skaff, director and head of financial services partnerships at recruitment agency Phaidon International, says, “When employees find themselves in a position where they feel they’ve reached what they hoped to accomplish, before making the decision or feeling pressure to leave, individuals should consider if there are any opportunities for job improvement. Of course, there’s always the option to consider a new company, but if the employee is happy with the culture, values and work at their current company, employees can first find ways to optimize the role they have now.”

Auda adds that if you aren’t sure of your own personal values, it’s time to find out. Once you are, those can be your guiding light to evaluating your next stage of life. “Building that awareness within yourself will change your entire life and how you relate to everything,” she says.

Multiple surveys have revealed that some of the foremost American values include money, religion, community, patriotism and having children, Gallup reports. Together these might steer what some call your gut instinct.

“Consider developing a rubric to help you clarify and discern when it’s time to quit. This allows you to zoom out from the situation and weigh all the various factors impacting your decision,” Elliott says. “At the same time, don’t underestimate the power of intuition. After you’ve weighed your options, or perhaps even before, tune in to your gut.”

He adds that unless you are in a dire situation, give yourself plenty of time to ponder, even setting a future date by which you’ll decide. “This allows you to focus your immediate attention on identifying and weighing your potential options, rather than feeling like you must decide here and now. At the same time, this gives you a deadline so you don’t procrastinate.”

Prepare to reinvent yourself

Auda left corporate work at the height of her career after 18 years and faced dismantling her professional identity, including attachments to brands she worked with and titles she held. “The decision to go full time in my own business came when I had a newborn baby and one of my dearest friends was tragically killed. After that, I wasn’t satisfied with my work life. I wanted out of the corporate game,” she says. “But I had to reinvent my own understanding of my identity.”

“It was a tough process to walk through and I hired a coach of my own to help me sort it out,” she says. “You, too, can reinvent at any point.”

