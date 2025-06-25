Job-hunting is tough. Yet, if you know when companies are more likely to be hiring and when to apply, you can improve your chances of landing the interview…and the job. The best time to apply for jobs is during seasonal upticks (which vary according to the industry) and early in the week. Timing your job-hunting efforts in conjunction with those cyclical upswings can accelerate your path to success.

However, there are always opportunities, even if you begin a job search during a slower season. Companies hire all year long because of staff turnover and other unexpected changes, but seasonal fluctuations are predictable parts of the hiring cycle. So, some months are traditionally better for job seekers than others. January typically has the most job openings, but other months like March through May, September and October can also see spikes. These spikes have varied through the years.

Although there are differences depending on the industry, paying attention to seasonal shifts can help you better understand cyclical changes—and when you’re most likely to see more job postings. Use this information to make landing your next job more about strategy and timing, and less about luck, so you can stand out from the crowd.

Why Timing Matters in the Job Search

When you apply for a job matters. Things like seasonality, economic trends, organizational structure and industry all play a role in when a company decides to bring on new staff. Understanding the unique needs of your industry will help you time your job hunt and applications appropriately.

For example, if you know that most jobs are posted on Tuesday, you can use that information. So, instead of mindlessly applying to every somewhat relevant position you find, spend the weekend making sure your resume and references are in order.

Then, schedule active job searching for the first part of the week, and zero in on the closest matches. Apply to those as soon as possible after they are posted. The sooner you can apply after a job is posted, the better, because some companies withdraw postings after they reach a certain number of applicants.

Best Time of Year to Apply for Jobs

The volume of job openings changes seasonally, too. While companies do fill openings as needed, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that for 2024, the months with the most job openings were January and February.

“Most HR departments, when they do hiring… do their budgets at the end of the [previous] year for the brand new year, and the budgets include salary, which means they can prepare to hire certain positions,” says Karen Burke, HR knowledge advisor with the Society for Human Resource Management.

Marissa Andrada, board director at Krispy Kreme and Chief Culture Officer at WUF World, agrees. “Typically, in my experience… by [February], you’re pretty clear with your budget and your head count,” she says.

Andrada adds that March through the beginning of June is also a good time for hiring, though it does depend on the industry and whether the company is looking for hourly paid workers or salaried employees.

However, even though the early months of the year are a good time to apply for jobs, don’t count out the later months. Job postings that appear in November and December are still options to consider.

When you consider how most companies budget for the upcoming year, the January to February hiring spike makes sense—their fiscal year is often the same as the calendar year. However, that isn’t always the case. Learn about the companies you’re most interested in working for to discover their unique hiring cycles. If their fiscal year begins in April, their budget and hiring cycles may be different from those running on a calendar year. So, the best time of year to apply for jobs could depend on your industry and even the specific company.

When Is Hiring Season?

When is the best time to apply for a job when it comes to seasons? Job openings rise and fall throughout the year in a seasonal flow.

Bree Wilson, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist with iA Financial Group, says “You can typically see increases mid-year and the end/beginning of fiscal years when additional headcount is approved.”

According to BLS, months with the biggest hiring spikes in 2024 took place between January and May, with another small spike in September, but new opportunities become available all the time. Let’s break it down with a look at the best hiring months.

Late Winter—January and February

Hiring departments are coming in hot with new budgets and open roles, which explains why January and February are at the top of the list for job postings. It’s a great time for new beginnings with the increased hiring activity and better job availability because companies are eager to start the new year strong.

If you’re planning a career move in the new year, spend time over the holidays getting ready for applications and interviews. Make sure you have several versions of your resume available that you can quickly tweak for each application.

Spring—March to May

Hiring from March to May begins to slow, but the job openings are still there. According to Wilson, “If a role is open, it should be open with the intent to fill as soon as reasonably possible.”

Andrada adds that March through the beginning of June is also a good time for hiring, though it does depend on the industry and whether the company is looking for hourly paid workers or salaried employees.

If you have applied and not heard back yet—a follow-up email is in order.

Here’s a breakdown of hiring in other months.

September to October

In fall, job seekers may find hope in a smaller increase in job postings that typically appears during September and October. If you’re considering a career move, the “September Surge” could be an option. Just make sure your resume is up to date and that you have someone review it.

June to August

The summer months of June and July have fewer job openings. However, it’s industry-dependent, so while one area may experience a slowdown, others are ready and willing to take on new staff.

This can be a great time for recent college grads to get their foot in the door of a new career, but the openings tend to be fewer and farther between.

November and December

Job searching during the holidays can be frustrating–with fewer job postings overall, it may seem impossible.

Wilson says that roles posted in November and December are just as urgent as other seasons, and it is “a great time to capture candidates that are using their time off for the holidays to revamp their resumes and apply for jobs.”

Best Days and Times of the Week to Apply for Jobs

In addition to seasonal upticks, opportunities can fluctuate weekly, depending on the day. If you’ve ever noticed that more job postings seem to happen earlier in the week, you’re not alone. According to research by ZipRecruiter, Tuesday is the most popular day to apply to jobs and for companies to post jobs.

How to Job Hunt Strategically Based on Hiring Trends

Even though January has typically been the most job openings over the years, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of openings during the rest of the year. So, what can you do to maximize your chances of being hired?

No matter how challenging your job search has been, don’t feel discouraged. Wilson says, “I strongly believe the right role is out there for everyone…Grow your network and send messages, as the worst thing that could happen is that you get ignored.”

Build Your Network

Your job-seeking success can be directly related to the strength of your network. Build relationships with people at companies where you would like to work. That way, when a position opens, you may even have a reference from that person. Andrada emphasizes the importance of conducting informational interviews, where you ask people questions about what it’s like to work at the company rather than asking them for a job.

“I think [building those relationships] is really critical, because some people wait until the 11th hour, meaning, ‘Now [that] I’m out of a job, [I need help],’” she says. “It’s not just a one-and-done and you immediately ask for something. Really have the patience to make the connection.”

Customize Your Resume

Although it’s tempting to hit “Easy Apply” and send the same resume to every company, Andrada says that it’s critical to customize it. “You have a better chance when you understand the context—meaning the company and the industry that you’re going to—and you’re able to position your cover email or your resume to reflect that,” she says. “You can tell the difference between someone who’s just randomly trying to get a job versus [something] they are keenly interested [in].”

Don’t Overthink It

There’s been a lot of talk in the media about ghost jobs—jobs that companies advertise but don’t really intend to fill. But today’s ghost job might turn into a “real” job tomorrow. Burke advises sending your resume out as soon as you see a position advertised, rather than worrying about whether or not it appears to be a ghost job.

“[A company] may just be exploring right now to see how the budget goes, to see if they can fit something,” Burke says. “You never know why they do it. So don’t let up. Keep sending those resumes out…. [If] you send [your resume] out at the end, they may not even consider you…. So you want to be on top of it as soon as [the job posting] goes out.”

Highlight Soft Skills

Soft skills are general traits that help people succeed in any position. Teamwork, communication and adaptability are soft skills that transfer easily from one position to the next and are essential for success.

While hard skills like coding or graphic design are easily quantified, soft skills are not. So, many people don’t highlight them on their resume. This oversight can cost you.

Employers know that you are more than your skills. Soft skills demonstrate how you work with others and solve problems. They are looking for the whole package—the right person for the job, a person who is more than a set of skills.

Highlighting soft skills on your resume can be a little more challenging, but well worth the effort. For example, if you led a team project from strategic planning through successful execution, outline the project on your resume.

Follow Up After an Interview

You landed an interview, and it went well—that’s great! But you can’t rest on your fabulous personality and qualifications. Following up after an interview can mean the difference between a callback and a rejection.

A short follow-up email keeps the line of communication between you and the employer and can make you more memorable. Use the opportunity to thank them for the opportunity to interview and reiterate your interest in the position. You can also address concerns or clarify areas where you felt awkward during the interview.

For example, maybe the interviewer asked about your skills in a particular area—but you felt your answer wasn’t quite understood. Clear that up in the follow-up email, outlining your past contributions using those skills and how they apply to the position.

Be Open to New Opportunities

From the specific day to the month to the company itself, the best time to job hunt—and apply—can vary. However, when you’re actively looking for a new position, take advantage of peak hiring seasons and be mindful of when the most jobs are posted. Even if you’re currently working, it’s good to keep your eyes open for new opportunities—you never know when the perfect position to further your career might open up.

Photo from afotostock/Shutterstock.com