Want Working Parents To Work For You? Here Are The Benefits They Need

At 11 p.m. in the emergency room with a sick or injured child, there’s just one thing on my mind as a mom of five—the best quality care for my kid. Oh, and the hundreds of dollars of savings I’m going to need to dip into for said care, unless I’m one of the lucky parents who don’t have to hand over next week’s grocery money as a co-pay just for stepping foot in the hospital.

As I search for quality day care for those same five kids, there’s just one thing on my mind—the highest-quality providers who I can entrust my most special little people with every day. And, of course, the $5,000 per month bill that comes with it (and I’m not even in a costly city like some parents).

And if (and that’s a really big “if”) I were to find out I was pregnant with another child, after I freaked all the way out, I’d wonder if my upcoming maternity leave would cost as much as the previous five have—around $10,000 in hospital bills and unaccounted for costs, thanks to no guaranteed parental leave policies in the U.S.

These stressors, and multiple others, are the reason parents need employers to offer competitive and comprehensive benefits packages.

Sadie Funk, national director of The Best Place for Working Parents, shares parents’ top requests for parental policies—a great starting point for employers wondering what to prioritize. They are, in order of priority: flexibility, paid time off, child care financial assistance, remote work, and parental leave. This is what families are prioritizing in a competitive job market and why employers should carefully consider their priorities to attract the most qualified candidates—even (and especially!) parents.

The best insurance package options for families

Comparing insurance can be a complex and baffling task. Employers who opt for packages that cover all the essentials and make it easy for employees to choose a plan are high on parents’ short lists of companies to work for.

Dr. Kanwar Kelley, an ENT and co-founder and CEO of Side Health, a chronic condition management platform, shares that families also consider “critical factors” including:

Comprehensive medical coverage : Includes inpatient and outpatient care, essential for routine checkups and unexpected visits.

: Includes inpatient and outpatient care, essential for routine checkups and unexpected visits. Specialist coverage : Ensure the plan covers pediatric and specialized care for family members’ specific health needs.

: Ensure the plan covers pediatric and specialized care for family members’ specific health needs. Emergency room (ER) coverage : Make sure emergency visits, which can be costly, are covered entirely or with low co-payments.

: Make sure emergency visits, which can be costly, are covered entirely or with low co-payments. Out-of-network coverage : Some plans restrict which providers you can use, so check if provider choice is flexible.

: Some plans restrict which providers you can use, so check if provider choice is flexible. Deductibles and premiums: Understand the balance between monthly premiums and deductibles—low premiums might mean higher costs during emergency or specialist visits.

“The balance between cost and coverage will be critical for small business owners, while large corporations can likely afford to provide plans with a wide variety of coverage options,” he adds. In addition to the above, families need access to specialists, preventive care and mental health support, he says. If employers can’t afford each of these, he recommends they “prioritize emergency care coverage and pediatric access, as these are immediate and essential needs for families.”

Kelley also recommends employers look into flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts to ease the burden of out-of-pocket costs. “Additionally, they should look for telehealth options for after-hours care or minor issues, which could be a convenient alternative to late-night ER visits.”

Paid parental leave: The great distinguisher

In a world where paid parental leave isn’t the law or the norm (yet), employers have a distinct opportunity to stand out in this area. You can bet parents on social media are comparing paid leave options across companies and industries, determining not just how competitive salaries are, but how long and well-compensated parental leaves are too.

“The fifth most requested benefit is parental leave, which ensures parents can spend essential time with their newborns without financial stress. Research on paid parental leave shows that it impacted productivity (89%), performance (91%), turnover (96%) and employee morale (99%),” Funk says. If that’s not enough, there’s also plenty of research that has shown substantial mental and physical health benefits associated with paid leave for both children and parents.

Until paid family leave becomes a widespread norm in the U.S., employers have a unique opportunity, and perhaps societal obligation, to help.

Mental health, exercise and other benefits

There’s nothing like a free gym membership or mental health care provider access to get a parent the physical and emotional fitness they need to be a successful employee. Yet some of these perks go unrequested, ungranted and underutilized due to a lack of knowledge about the need for them. “Implementing small, cost-effective actions like flexibility and remote work can significantly enhance employee retention and loyalty,” Funk says.

Not sure which to prioritize? Ask the parents at your company. Most parents get it—employers aren’t (always) made of money and can’t afford every last request. But opening the door for more conversation and judgment-free input in the office around this topic could lead to greater change.

“Surveying employees to assess their unique needs can be a valuable tool for implementing impactful policies that both benefit employees and positively impact the business’s bottom line. A short employee survey can help determine where your employees are on the caregiving continuum and which policies could be most beneficial for both your company and your employees to ensure maximized ROI,” says Funk.

She also recommends other tools such as “caregiver employee resource groups (ERGs), employee surveys and open discussion sessions.” Employers should use a wide range of questions to research the best possible policies, she adds, and compare findings to current policies. Parents can compare findings across their industries’ landscape to determine if they are offering competitive enough benefits, she says.

Lastly, Funk urges employers to fully communicate the benefits they offer and model using those benefits themselves as leaders in the company. She encourages all parties to remember “it’s a ‘win-win’ approach” both for parents and for an employer’s bottom line.

Photo by Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock