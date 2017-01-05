New beginnings quotes offer powerful reminders that every ending is simply the start of something new. Whether you’re starting over after a setback, beginning a new chapter in your career, or stepping into a fresh stage of life, these inspiring quotes can help you embrace change with confidence. They encourage us to let go of the past, trust the process of growth, and believe in the possibility of a brighter future.

Starting something new—while exciting—can also feel overwhelming. But with the right mindset and encouragement, you can move forward with purpose and resilience. The following 100 quotes about new beginnings will guide you through life’s transitions and help you stay grounded in hope, courage, and clarity.

Inspirational Quotes About New Beginnings

“Even the greatest was once a beginner. Don’t be afraid to take that first step.” —Muhammad Ali

“Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.” —Henry Ford

“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning.” —Louis L’Amour

“Sometimes we can only find our true direction when we let the wind of change carry us.” —Mimi Novic

“No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.” —Buddha

“If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.” —Thomas Jefferson

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s never too late for a new beginning in your life.” —Joyce Meyer

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” —Andre Gide

“Stop being afraid of what could go wrong, and start being excited about what could go right.” —Tony Robbins

“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” —Plato

“Every morning’s dew is a fresh breath of a new beginning.” ―Jessica Edouard

“Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It’s the courage to continue that counts.” —Winston Churchill

“March on. Do not tarry. To go forward is to move toward perfection. March on, and fear not the thorns, or the sharp stones on life’s path.” —Kahlil Gibran

Related: Top of Mind: 7 Reasons to Let Go of the Things Holding You Back

Fresh Start Quotes To Embrace Your Journey

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” —Carl Bard

“Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.” —Guy Finley

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” —Arthur Ashe

“Every day is a fresh start, a blank canvas to paint upon.” —Craig Sager

“Begin today. Declare out loud to the universe that you are willing to let go of struggle and eager to learn through joy.” —Sarah Ban Breathnach

“The future depends on what you do today.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“It’s humbling to start fresh. It takes a lot of courage. But it can be reinvigorating. You just have to put your ego on a shelf and tell it to be quiet.” —Jennifer Ritchie Payette

“A year from now you may wish you had started today.” —Karen Lamb

“Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.” —Alan Cohen

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” —Zig Ziglar

“You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing that we call ‘failure’ is not the falling down, but the staying down.” —Mary Pickford

“It’s a wise man who understands that every day is a new beginning, because boy, how many mistakes do you make in a day? I don’t know about you, but I make plenty. You can’t turn the clock back, so you have to look ahead.” —Mel Gibson

“The visionary starts with a clean sheet of paper and reimagines the world.” —Malcolm Gladwell

“I discovered that a fresh start is a process. A fresh start is a journey—a journey that requires a plan.” —Vivian Jokotade

“All we can do is our best. And sometimes the best that we can do… is to start over.” —Hayley Atwell

Related: How to Start Over

Positive Quotes About New Beginnings

“Forgiveness says you are given another chance to make a new beginning.” —Desmond Tutu

“Nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the gateways that lead to new beginnings.” —Ralph Blum

“Every day is a chance to begin again. Don’t focus on the failures of yesterday, start today with positive thoughts and expectations.” —Catherine Pulsifer

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life for me, and I’m feeling good.” —Nina Simone

“Each new day is a blank page in the diary of your life. The secret of success is in turning that diary into the best story you possibly can.” —Douglas Pagels

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” —Dolly Parton

“Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change.” —Jim Rohn

“To live is to change, and to be perfect is to have changed often.” —John Henry Newman

“With this morning’s sunrise comes a day of things that have never been.” ―Toni Sorenson

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” —C.S. Lewis

“Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?” ―L.M. Montgomery

“Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. Every sunrise begins with new eyes.” —Richie Norton

“The secret to change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” —Socrates

“Arriving at one goal is the starting point to another.” —John Dewey

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

Quotes About Beginning A New Chapter In Life

“You can start new chapters in your life because it’s your life, your book.” —Oprah Winfrey

“New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” —Lao Tzu

“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.” —Nido Qubein

“I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.” ―J.B. Priestley

“What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.” —T.S. Eliot

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” —Alan Watts

“A time comes when you need to stop waiting for the man you want to become and start being the man you want to be.” —Bruce Springsteen

“We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us.” —Joseph Campbell

“Every day is a brand-new day, to start over again and live as if nothing has happened yesterday.” ―Shaa Zainol

“Celebrate endings, for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie

New Beginnings Quotes About Letting Go Of The Past

“Holding on is believing that there’s only a past; letting go is knowing there’s a future.” —Daphne Rose Kingma

“Every day is a new beginning. Treat it that way. Stay away from what might have been and look at what can be.” —Marsha Petrie Sue

“You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don’t try to forget the mistakes, but you don’t dwell on it. You don’t let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space.” —Johnny Cash

“Every moment wasted looking back keeps us from moving forward.” —Hillary Clinton

“Some of us think holding on makes us strong but sometimes it is letting go.” —Hermann Hesse

“Once you make the decision to move on, don’t look back. Your destiny will never be found in the rearview mirror.“ —Mandy Hale

“Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too.” —Mike Fisher

“While you may lose many of your past possessions, you will still be able to find yourself.” —Deepak Chopra

“The sooner we let go of holding on, the sooner we can hold on to the beauty of what’s unfolding before us. Nothing was ever meant to stay the same forever.” —Julieanne O’Connor

“If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” —Peter F. Drucker

Powerful Short Quotes About New Beginnings

“The beginning is always today.” —Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

“The secret to a rich life is to have more beginnings than endings.” —Dave Weinbaum

“Beginnings are always messy.” —John Galsworthy

“Each day is filled with promise, potential and possibility.” ―Tony Curl

“Every exit is an entry somewhere else.” —Tom Stoppard

“Today is the first day of the rest of your life.” —Charles Dederich

“New day, new hopes, new life!” —Lailah Gifty Akita

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” —Mark Twain

“If you can dream it, you can do it.” —Walt Disney

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” —Seneca

“The future begins today.” ―Wayne Gerard Trotman

“It always seems impossible until it is done.” —Nelson Mandela

“Everything is possible, even the impossible.” —Mary Poppins

“A sunrise is God’s way of saying, ‘Let’s start again’.” —Todd Stocker

Motivational New Beginnings Quotes For Work

“Don’t pass on your passions to settle in the stale normality. Endure. Strive. Ensure.” —Anthony Liccione

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” —Henry David Thoreau

“The fear of failure is a common motivation killer. People don’t try something new because they fear they will fail at it.” —Cary Bergeron

“Every single job is a challenge. You are walking into a new set, a new character, creating a world and trying to get comfortable to do your best work.” —Felicia Day

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” —Albert Schweitzer

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” —George Eliot

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” —John Pierpont “J.P.” Morgan

“Starting a new job can be nerve-racking, but it’s also exciting. You’re embarking on a new future, positioning yourself to write a fresh story on a clean slate.” —Adena T. Friedman

“Be willing to be a beginner every single morning.” —Meister Eckhart

“Though we may not have reached the heights we anticipated yesterday, today is a brand new day to begin a new climb.” —Chinonye J. Chidolue

“It’s never too late to become who you want to be. I hope you live a life that you’re proud of, and if you find that you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Keep on beginning and failing. Each time you fail, start all over again, and you will grow stronger until you have accomplished a purpose.” —Anne Sullivan

Never Too Late For New Beginnings Quotes

“As long as you’re still alive, you always have the chance to start again.” —Emily Acker

“You can start anew at any given moment. Life is just the passage of time and it’s up to you to pass it as you please.” —Charlotte Eriksson

“Never feel guilty for starting again.” —Rupi Kaur

“You are never too old to start over. Every day is a chance to make changes to create the life we want.” —Karen Waddell

“Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.” —Germany Kent

“It’s never too late—never too late to start over, never too late to be happy.” —Jane Fonda

“You can learn new things at any time in your life if you’re willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up for you.” —Barbara Sher

“Pause and remember—it is never too late to begin again, to forgive someone, to have a dream, to meet someone or to love yourself. It is never too late!” —Jennifer Young

“The best thing about existence is that any moment in time can be a point of beginning to anything!” —Mehmet Murat Ildan

“It’s never too late to begin for one who is on the path of making the most of the moment. Where you are is [a] good enough place to begin.” ―Abraham Omorogiuwa

Kickstart Your Growth With New Beginnings Quotes

Change is a natural part of life and brings the opportunity for new beginnings. Embracing change means letting go of the past and believing in your ability to create a brighter future. These quotes about new beginnings inspire you to face new challenges with confidence and hope.

Every fresh start, no matter how small, is a chance to grow and move forward. Remember, the future is full of possibilities, and your next chapter is waiting to be written.

This article was updated August 2025. Photo by panophotograph/Shutterstock.com