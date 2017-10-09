As professionals, we are the sum of the decisions we make each day—be they big ones, small ones, instinctive reactions or carefully considered commitments.

Related: How I Stop a Bad Decision in Its Tracks

In the course of just a few minutes, you might decide whether to respond to an email immediately or wait; make a follow-up call to a promising client or spend the time getting your paperwork straight; and whether to make a complaint about a colleague, speak to them directly about the issue or let it pass. The best answer will always be different depending on the circumstances, which is why you need to be in control of your decision-making process if you want to progress and to impress.

This new infographic provides nine simple strategies you can apply to your daily practice to do just that. Concentrating on the steps we can take to slow down our decision making, understand our emotions and circumvent them when necessary, it is a complete toolkit for making cool-headed decisions that can improve business outcomes, relationships and your professional reputation.

Related: 9 Strategies for Making Objective Decisions

So the next time you have a decision to make, big or small, take a deep breath and assess the situation before you put the wrong foot forward.



SOURCE: NETCREDIT.COM