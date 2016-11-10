Can’t find the right words to express how wonderful your family is? Here are today’s best family quotes for inspiration.

Family might be defined as a group of people who are related to each other, but it’s more than that. It’s a meaningful connection, an experience. It’s an incredible and unbreakable bond—created by mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers. It’s comfort in a world of uncertainty. It’s a shoulder to lean on. It’s a source of inspiration. It’s love and support. It’s that warm and fuzzy feeling. It’s wonderful, and it’s necessary.

Here are 60 quotes to remind you why family matters.

Inspirational family quotes

“Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.” —Brad Henry

“A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it.” —George A. Moore

“A family is a place where principles are hammered and honed on the anvil of everyday living.” —Charles R. Swindoll

“The family is the test of freedom; because the family is the only thing that the free man makes for himself and by himself.” —G.K. Chesterton

“To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors.” —Tia Walker

“My mother used to tell me that when push comes to shove, you always know who to turn to. That being a family isn’t a social construct but an instinct.” —Jodi Picoult, Keeping Faith

“Home isn’t where you’re from, it’s where you find light when all grows dark.” —Pierce Brown, Golden Son

“At the end of the day, a loving family should find everything forgivable.” —Mark V. Olsen

“No matter what you’ve done for yourself or for humanity, if you can’t look back on having given love and attention to your own family, what have you really accomplished?” —Lee Iacocca

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” —Mother Teresa

“Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home.” —Anthony Liccione

“It didn’t matter how big our house was; it mattered that there was love in it.” —Peter Buffett

“The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family.” —Thomas Jefferson

“You leave home to seek your fortune and, when you get it, you go home and share it with your family.” —Anita Baker

“In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony.” —Eva Burrows

“The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other.” —Mario Puzo

“The greatest gift of family life is to be intimately acquainted with people you might never even introduce yourself to, had life not done it for you.” —Kendall Hailey

“In family relationships, love is really spelled ‘t-i-m-e,’ time. Taking time for each other is the key for harmony at home.” —Dieter F. Uchtdorf

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are unto them.” —Desmond Tutu

“That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.” —Deb Caletti

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” —Jane Howard

“The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking our worst.” —Marge Kennedy

Families are forever quotes

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” —Lisa Weed Phifer

“Families are the tie that reminds us of yesterday, provide strength and support today, and give us hope for tomorrow.” —Bill Owens

“In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, a bridge to our future.” —Alex Haley

“The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.” —Lee Iacocca

“Like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.” —Suzy Kassem

“When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family, and friends.” —Barbara Bush

Short family quotes

“Family is not an important thing, it’s everything.” —Michael J. Fox

“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family.” —Anthony Brandt

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” —Sir John Bowring

“The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.” —George Santayana

“Our most basic instinct is not for survival but for family.” —Paul Pearsall

“I sustain myself with the love of family.” —Maya Angelou

“The love of a family is a life’s greatest blessing.” —Eva Burrows

“The most important thing in the world is family and love.” —John Wooden

“Without a family, man, alone in the world, trembles with the cold.” —Andre Maurois

“Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life.” —Albert Einstein

“The memories we make with our family is everything.” —Candace Cameron Bure

“I believe the world is one big family, and we need to help each other.” —Jet Li

“The family is the first essential cell of human society.” —Pope John XXIII

“Time together as a family is a gift.” —Joanna Gaines

Funny family quotes

“Families are like fudge—mostly sweet, with a few nuts.” —Les Dawson

“Some family trees bear an enormous crop of nuts.” —Wayne Huizenga

“When our relatives are at home, we have to think of all their good points or it would be impossible to endure them.” —George Bernard Shaw, Heartbreak House

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” —George Burns

“Families are made in the heart.” —C. JoyBell C.

“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.” —Phyllis Diller

“Children are a great comfort to us in our old age, and they help us reach it faster, too.” —Lionel Kauffman

“Family is like pizza. It’s messy, might give you a stomachache, and you can’t get enough of it.” —Anonymous

“People are pretty forgiving when it comes to other people’s families. The only family that ever horrifies you is your own.” —Douglas Coupland

“The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” —Sam Levenson

“I know family comes first, but shouldn’t that mean after breakfast?” — Jeff Lindsay

Disney quotes about family

“Ohana means family. Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.” —Stitch, Lilo & Stitch

“A man should never neglect his family for business.” —Walt Disney

“We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.” —Miguel, CoCo

“Some people are worth melting for.” —Olaf, Frozen

“When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I’m home.” —Dory, Finding Nemo

“Life is beautiful. It’s about giving. It’s about family.” —Walt Disney

“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.” —Olaf, Frozen 2

This article was updated May 2024. Photo by Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock.com