If you look closely, you’ll notice the energy of inspiration is all around. From the rising sun to a placid lake on a warm summer night, and from our favorite books to our own reflections, the places and things from which we can draw inspiration are infinite. The best part is, every day is a chance to capture this energy—to seek out all of life’s possibilities.

As you aspire to do great things, use these uplifting quotes for inspiration to be all you can be.

Related: Inspire and Be Inspired

Quotes that will inspire you

“It is always the simple that produces the marvelous.” —Amelia Barr

“The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” —Eden Phillpotts

“Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.” —Malala Yousafzai

“The glow of one warm thought is to me worth more than money.” —Thomas Jefferson

“Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit.” —E. E. Cummings

“The power of imagination makes us infinite.” —John Muir

“I believe that if one always looked at the skies, one would end up with wings.” —Gustave Flaubert

“I dwell in possibility.” —Emily Dickinson

“I arise full of eagerness and energy, knowing well what achievement lies ahead of me.” —Zane Grey

Uplifting quotes

“Light tomorrow with today.” —Elizabeth Barrett Browning

“When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.” —Wilma Rudolph

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.” —Rabindranath Tagore

“Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors where there were only walls.” —Joseph Campbell

“Each day provides its own gifts.” —Marcus Aurelius

“Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” —Nathaniel Hawthorne

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” —Robert H. Schuller

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” —Helen Keller

“Cherish your visions and your dreams as they are the children of your soul, the blueprints of your ultimate achievements.” —Napoleon Hill

Encouraging quotes

“All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” —Earl Nightingale

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” —Walt Whitman

“A No. 2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere.” —Joyce Meyer

“Make each day your masterpiece.” —John Wooden

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” —Robin Williams

“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” ―Albert Einstein

“We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained.” —Marie Curie

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” —Walt Disney

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” —Milton Berle

Inspirational quotes

“Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.” —Maya Angelou

“Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” —Jim Rohn

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.” —Neil Armstrong

“To the mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders.” —Lao Tzu

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” —Mae West

“Put your heart, mind and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success.” —Swami Sivananda

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” —Warren Buffett

“From a small seed a mighty trunk may grow.” —Aeschylus

Quotes that will energize you

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” —Henry Stanley Haskins

“Throw your dreams into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country.” —Anais Nin

“Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive.” —Hafiz

“Don’t count the days, make the days count.” —Muhammad Ali

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” —Oscar Wilde

“Change your thoughts and you change your world.” —Norman Vincent Peale

“From what we get, we can make a living; what we give, however, makes a life.” ―Arthur Ashe

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” ―Theodore Roosevelt

“Life itself is the most wonderful fairy tale.” ―Hans Christian Andersen

Related: 17 Quotes About Living a Beautiful Life

This article was updated June 2024. Photo by Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock.com