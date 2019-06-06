6 Books to Help You Be Successful at Work and Beyond
1. Reboot
Leadership and the Art of Growing Up
How often do you stop and think about your past, where you are today, and what it’s going to take to achieve your dreams? In his new book, Reboot, Jerry Colonna wants you to do just that.
“Radically inquiring within allows us to step back and see the patterns of our lives not as random acts of a willful, even vengeful God, but as forces that shape who we are,” Colonna writes. “It’s this understanding that will make us not only better leaders but better, happier, more resilient people.”
If this book feels like a boot camp, Colonna says it should. He wants readers to get away from old habits and “tap into [their] unconscious mind.”
You don’t have to be a CEO to find value in a life reboot. We’re all leaders in different ways, which makes Reboot worth reading whether to get ahead in the workplace or improve relationships.
June; HarperBusiness; $30
2. Emotional Advantage
Embracing All Your Feelings to Create a Life You Love
Books about happiness are great, but life isn’t all about achieving happiness. In Emotional Advantage, Randy Taran urges us to tap into all of our emotions—desire, tolerance, sadness, fear, anxiety, confidence, anger, guilt and love.
“This book is designed to offer you the opportunity to know yourself at an even deeper level and to connect with your true nature: peaceful, knowing, and confident to the core,” Taran writes. “[C]onnecting to that part of you so you can see through the illusion of separation and lack and know to your very essence how strong, capable, and loved you really are.”
You might recognize a few names in this book, including Brendon Burchard, Tony Robbins, Carol Dweck and others. Taran uses quotes, research and other findings from industry pros, which bolsters the book’s ability to reach readers.
June; St. Martin’s Essentials; $28
3. How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World
The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance Careers
At 22, Neil Irwin started his first job out of college at The Washington Post. His job description was simple: To write. He’d write a story, it would go to his editors, then the printers and eventually to people’s doorsteps.
“Careers in those days were equally linear,” he explains. But times have changed. Writers don’t just write anymore. The economy, technology and careers across different industries are changing—fast. So how do you survive? That’s what the book is all about.
It goes beyond your normal personal development guide. Sure, Irwin dives into topics such as the importance of using the right mindset, but he also gets down to brass tacks, and offers real, practical tools to survive and ride out economic and technological shifts.
June; St. Martin’s Essentials; $28
Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)
Thirty-two might seem a bit young to write a memoir, but when you consider Elaine Welteroth’s accomplishments, you might wonder why she didn’t write it sooner. Just two years ago, she became the youngest editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue magazine. She’s learned a lot on the way.
What won’t you get from this book? A career manual. Read it as a love letter, she writes. “A love letter—to anyone who’s felt othered, overlooked, overwhelmed, underestimated, undervalued, and still chooses to overcome.” As an African-American woman, Welteroth knows what those things feel like, she says. Successfully filling big shoes at a popular magazine, she knows what it’s like to overcome, too.
“Job titles are temporary,” Welteroth writes. “But purpose is infinite. There are no destinations, no happily ever afters in real life. No glossy pots of gold at the end of the rainbow. There are only new beginnings.”
June; Viking; $26
5. Tim Cook
The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level
When Steve Jobs died, the public wondered how Apple would fare without him. Well, you don’t have to do much research to see that Apple is doing just fine. You can’t go very far without seeing a pair of Airpods or an Apple Watch on a passerby.
Leander Kahney’s new book covers not just how Cook guided Apple in a post-Jobs company, but also takes a deeper look at Cook, his background, and how he became the perfect fit to step in. Readers can expect intimate details that shaped Cook and how he chooses to lead the company. It’s the first full biography of Cook, but it certainly won’t be the last.
April 19; Portfolio; $27
6. Flex
The Art and Science of Leadership in a Changing World
When it seems like the future of so many industries is unpredictable, how do you lead a company? That’s what Jeffrey Hull aims to determine in his new book, Flex.
As part of a hands-on approach, Hull offers two leadership tests in the first chapter. One is a leadership agility self-assessment aimed at helping you find a starting point for growth. The second is a leadership energy self-assessment to see what kind of thinker you are.
“As you look to continuously push against the edge of your own limitations, your goal must be to break down any wall that blocks you from knowing yourself,” Hull writes. Each chapter is followed by “quick-hit workouts” to help you put action plans together and implement change in your leadership style.
June; TarcherPerigee; $26
Related: 5 Ways to Read More Books
This article originally appeared in the Fall 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.
Photo by Oleg Golovnev/Shutterstock.com
Leave a Reply