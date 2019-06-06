6 Books to Help You Be Successful at Work and Beyond

Leadership and the Art of Growing Up

How often do you stop and think about your past, where you are today, and what it’s going to take to achieve your dreams? In his new book, Reboot, Jerry Colonna wants you to do just that.

“Radically inquiring within allows us to step back and see the patterns of our lives not as random acts of a willful, even vengeful God, but as forces that shape who we are,” Colonna writes. “It’s this understanding that will make us not only better leaders but better, happier, more resilient people.”

If this book feels like a boot camp, Colonna says it should. He wants readers to get away from old habits and “tap into [their] unconscious mind.”

You don’t have to be a CEO to find value in a life reboot. We’re all leaders in different ways, which makes Reboot worth reading whether to get ahead in the workplace or improve relationships.

June; HarperBusiness; $30

Embracing All Your Feelings to Create a Life You Love

Books about happiness are great, but life isn’t all about achieving happiness. In Emotional Advantage, Randy Taran urges us to tap into all of our emotions—desire, tolerance, sadness, fear, anxiety, confidence, anger, guilt and love.

“This book is designed to offer you the opportunity to know yourself at an even deeper level and to connect with your true nature: peaceful, knowing, and confident to the core,” Taran writes. “[C]onnecting to that part of you so you can see through the illusion of separation and lack and know to your very essence how strong, capable, and loved you really are.”

You might recognize a few names in this book, including Brendon Burchard, Tony Robbins, Carol Dweck and others. Taran uses quotes, research and other findings from industry pros, which bolsters the book’s ability to reach readers.

June; St. Martin’s Essentials; $28

The Definitive Guide to Adapting and Succeeding in High-Performance Careers

At 22, Neil Irwin started his first job out of college at The Washington Post. His job description was simple: To write. He’d write a story, it would go to his editors, then the printers and eventually to people’s doorsteps.

“Careers in those days were equally linear,” he explains. But times have changed. Writers don’t just write anymore. The economy, technology and careers across different industries are changing—fast. So how do you survive? That’s what the book is all about.

It goes beyond your normal personal development guide. Sure, Irwin dives into topics such as the importance of using the right mindset, but he also gets down to brass tacks, and offers real, practical tools to survive and ride out economic and technological shifts.

June; St. Martin’s Essentials; $28