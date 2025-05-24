5 Mental Health Tips for High Achievers to Combat Burnout

High achievers make things happen, take action and meet goals. Making sacrifices to ensure ventures succeed is common among those who want to move the needle and make a difference. Yet mental health isn’t a sacrifice worth making. It’s crucial that high achievers don’t let their commitment to their work get in the way of their mental health.

If you are someone who tends to set the bar high, how can you make sure you’re taking care of yourself, your business and your relationships without sacrificing that entrepreneurial edge? How do high achievers relax, and what are their mental health tips? We’ll dive into these details with some simple, actionable strategies to keep your mental health strong.

Practical Mental Health Tips for High Achievers

In a study about mental health and founders in the Journal of Business Venturing Insights, researchers Andrew E. F. Fultz, James J. Hoffman and David S. Jiang found that the poor mental health of a founder can severely affect the entire company. That’s another reason why entrepreneurs and high achievers need to take their mental health so seriously—leadership positions can contribute to extra stress, which could impact mental health. This, in turn, has the potential to impact the company or organization as well.

So, when you’re starting to feel the impact of mental burnout, take stock of what you can do to take care of yourself. You’re not alone—and there are plenty of resources you can draw on. You can also practice self-care methods and mental health tips so you have a strong foundation when you are struggling.

Push forward with your dreams and goals without sacrificing the care of a healthy mind and emotions. Your unique mind is invaluable. Discover five ways high achievers can protect and improve mental health through these simple tips.

1. Stop Feeling Like There’s Something Wrong With You

Jaime Masters, an integrative business coach and founder of the Pattern Protocol™, believes that in the entrepreneurial world, those dealing with issues such as depression, ADD or OCD are the rule, rather than the exception. “I have seen this over and over again in my millionaires,” says Masters, who has interviewed more than 350 millionaires for her Eventual Millionaire podcast where she gives mental health tips.

“I was very surprised in the interviews I’ve done how many said they have dyslexia, how many said they have ADD,” she says. Neurodivergence is common at the higher levels of the business world—and you can use these tendencies to your advantage. But you can approach mental health burnout if you’re not careful.

Managing mental health is just as important as managing physical health, especially for those with something like overachiever syndrome. Treat your mental health like daily exercises. If you make time to stretch to avoid getting stiff, you can also make time for your brain.

2. High Achievers’ Mental Health Starts With Taking Care of Basic Needs

All entrepreneurs and high achievers need to watch their health, but it’s even more critical for those who might tend toward neglecting their nutrition, sleep and other basics in favor of a 100-hour workweek. Alex Charfen, CEO of CHARFEN, encourages his clients to move regularly, hydrate sufficiently, meditate consistently and eat well. This should be done in an effort to combat the stress they’re dealing with from building, running and growing a business.

Our minds and bodies are intricately connected. So, if you’re feeling off and need to reset, working on your physical health is another tip for the mental health of high achievers. Try some of these healthy habits:

Cook a hearty meal.

Take a walk (and don’t check your email).

Read a chapter of a book to relax.

Spend time with family and friends.

3. Create an Early Warning System

If you’re a high achiever and prone to the highest of highs and lowest of lows, know your cycles and triggers. Seek help when you need it. Maybe you know you’re more susceptible to depression in the dark winter months, or that you experience an energy crash after a period of sustained effort and long work hours. Make sure you take care of yourself and look for mental health tips before a time when you know you may be struggling.

At a time when you’re feeling good and stable, assess what your best remedy is. Common mental health tips are things like self-care, therapy, vacation, sleep and connecting with other people. If you have your methods ready to go, it won’t be as hard to get started during a time when you’re struggling with your mental health.

4. Simplify Routines So You Can Prioritize What Matters Most

Jokes about “entrepreneurial ADD” abound for good reason. Masters says, “Because we’re so creative, it can feel a little jagged, like our brain is running us instead of us running our brain.”

One solution: Keep as many elements of your life as simple as possible so you can focus on the areas that really need it or will benefit from your attention and creativity. Regular routines with simple tasks are very helpful for your mental health. High achievers especially need to let go and simplify daily tasks so they can focus on the important things. Here are some daily tasks to simplify:

Getting dressed. Choose a uniform to wear every day so you don’t have to waste time on clothing in the morning.

Choose a uniform to wear every day so you don’t have to waste time on clothing in the morning. Meal prep. Spend time making lunches in batches over the weekend so you can grab and go in the morning. Eating is crucial for powering your brain and you want to make sure you don’t get stressed or anxious at the prospect of making food. Meals that are ready to go will help you ensure your physical health and cut down on decision-making time.

Spend time making lunches in batches over the weekend so you can grab and go in the morning. Eating is crucial for powering your brain and you want to make sure you don’t get stressed or anxious at the prospect of making food. Meals that are ready to go will help you ensure your physical health and cut down on decision-making time. Schedule “no electronics” time. One of the most common mental health tips is to avoid social media, but you should also take some time away from work, no matter how hard it is. Put an hour or two on your calendar where you will be unreachable by phone or email as often as you can so you can let your brain reset.

One of the most common mental health tips is to avoid social media, but you should also take some time away from work, no matter how hard it is. Put an hour or two on your calendar where you will be unreachable by phone or email as often as you can so you can let your brain reset. Write in a journal. Journaling has tons of mental health benefits, and it’s another opportunity to disconnect and let your creativity flow.

5. Focus on Your Strengths and Outsource Your Weak Spots

Many high performers are more big-picture visionaries than detail-oriented sticklers. Couple that with entrepreneurial ADD, and you might struggle with starting new things before finishing old things. Don’t try to tame yourself, though. Instead, Masters suggests hiring for the skills you lack. Find someone to take care of the details so you can stay in your center of genius. “Focus on your strengths,” she advises.

In sum, work with your natural flow and tendencies rather than against them. Not everyone will understand why you stay up until 5 a.m. and then sleep until 3 p.m.—and they don’t need to. Your uniqueness is what will bring you to the top—and that’s when the naysayers will back down. Know yourself, know your goal and do what it takes to keep yourself moving in the right direction.

Be Open and Seek the Mental Health Support You Need

Consider opening up in a professional setting about what you need help with. This could help you do your job more effectively and open up opportunities for the people around you to work with you.

Being open with your colleagues about what you need during a challenging time could also create a more honest working environment. This, in turn, could help create a positive culture where people feel their mental health is valued at work and conversations about mental health aren’t taboo.

High achievers may be hesitant to seek outside support for a variety of reasons. Yet community groups, support groups, therapy and even opening up mental health discussions with others can help you gain the support you need.

Take Care of Your Mental Health and Achieve More

High achievers and mental health aren’t mutually exclusive terms. Even the most successful people need to care for their mental health. Ultimately, understanding what you need and incorporating strong mental health tips into your daily routines could help you reach higher than ever. You’ll be a more effective colleague, a better leader and an achiever who can push the limits.

Plus, after you’ve worked on your mental health and have good strategies, you can help others, whether at work or in your personal life. It’s the classic airplane advice of putting on your own oxygen mask before helping someone else. Mental health struggles can feel isolating, but by reaching out to others about your struggles and how you deal with them, you’ll be helping yourself and others feel less alone.

Keep setting the bar high—and taking care of your mental health. You may achieve more than you ever dreamed.

