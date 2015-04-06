Do you have a dream job? Yes? No? Maybe?

You’re probably somewhere between not knowing what your dream job actually is, and not believing it’s possible. But why do you think that? What makes it impossible?

Related: How I Quit My Job, Traveled the World and Became an Entrepreneur-All Before I Turned 25

Times are changing, and the “work needs to be hard” mentality of the baby-boomer generation is fading away. Instead, loving your job, feeling content, fulfilled and excited to wake up on Monday mornings will be the norm—and having a job you don’t like will be as passé as smoking.

So snap out of your illusions, because your dream job is possible. And here are five reasons why you can and should set the goal to pinpoint it this year:

1. You’re the boss of you.

You are the only person in charge of your career and what you do day to day. It’s your choice—nobody is forcing you to be in a job that you don’t enjoy. So if you’re unhappy at work, realize that having a job you don’t like is a bad habit. And if it’s just a habit, you can change it.

2. Job hopping isn’t “frowned upon” anymore.

In fact, it’s the modern version of the traditional career ladder. Pattie Sellers, senior editor at Fortune, says, “Careers are a jungle gym, not a ladder.” And in Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In, she says “The jungle gym model benefits everyone. The ability to forge a unique path with occasional dips, detours and even dead ends present a better chance for fulfillment.”

Related: How To: Leave Behind Your Day Job & Go Solo

3. Landing your dream job can be like a game to win, a mission to complete, a problem to solve.

With our unprecedented access to information combined with the speed of technology, the possibilities of how you can contribute are endless. Be innovative with your strengths and uncover opportunities that nobody else sees.

4. It’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy:

To get hired, you have to be passionate, clear and confident when talking about the value you bring to the table. But speaking with such self-awareness requires that you possess these traits, and those are byproducts of knowing what your dream job is.

5. And having your dream job feels good.

That satisfaction, that happiness, makes you more attractive to other people and opportunities down the road.

Related: 3 Ways to Leave Your Job and Start Your Career