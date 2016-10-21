Life is a series of decisions. We make most of these decisions without even realizing it: what to wear, what to eat, what call to take. The process for small decisions is the same when we make life-changing ones. We work to understand why we have to make the decision, we tease out the options available and then, according to some set of criteria, we weigh the options and we choose.

Related: 9 Tips to Make Smarter Decisions Faster

Making important life decisions can be stressful. But with a sound strategy, you can make any call with confidence. In order to make the right choice, you must:

Gain clarity as to why you are having to make the decision in the first place. Identify your desired result. Understand the options available. Choices carry costs. What are the relative costs? Do you really know all of the factors, metrics and variables that should be taken into account? It can be challenging to assemble all of the evidence needed for big decisions. Choose according to a system of values. Are you letting politics get in the way? Are past experiences that affect your judgment still relevant? Given the speed at which the world is changing, it is more than likely they are not.

Making the right decisions in life can be hard, but new technologies make it easier each year. We can now obtain more real-time data than ever before and we can use software to find correlations and trends an army of analysts couldn’t find in a month. Does this mean personal and organizational decision-making is about to be turned over to machines? It doesn’t; rather it means that technology is a tool that can be used by humans to better execute the decision-making process. Everyone from the owner of a small business to the CEO of a Fortune 100 company should fully comprehend and embrace the technologies that can mediate our decision-marking. It’s an exciting time. Whatever your current role, you can make better decisions when you have machines on your side.

Related: The Best Decision I Ever Made

—From the forthcoming Man Plus Machine Equals Results by Tony Jeary