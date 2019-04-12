4 Morning Routine Tips to Set Yourself Up for a Successful Day

@meagan via Twenty20

Your net worth might never come close to that of Jeff Bezos. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to emulate some of his success, particularly the way he structures his daily routine. According to reports, he’s a big proponent of getting enough sleep, claiming that it improves his decision-making capabilities. It’s a good starting point for anyone interested in making the most of each day.

Whether I get my required eight hours or not, I’m a firm believer in morning routines. If you start out with a bit of structure, you can better handle chaos that arises and set your intentionality. It also allows you to model best practices for your children. Both my kids have ADHD, so giving them a daily framework keeps all of us on track. Quite frankly, it cuts down on arguments, too. When we’re aware of our schedules, we don’t have as much to argue about!

Making the Most of the Dawn

Most people fall into the category of night owl or early bird. Regardless of your preferences or when you actually pop out of bed, try to avoid some of the biggest errors so many of us make. The first is diving right into your devices to check your email or scroll through social media the second you open your eyes. Not only will that send you down a technology rabbit hole, but it will also eat up precious time.

Speaking of eating, avoid falling into the morning drive-thru trap. Yes, it might seem easier to grab coffee and a donut than to make something at home. However, one unhealthy meal can reduce productivity by interfering with your energy levels. The wrong foods can also wreck your circadian rhythms, making it tough for your body to know which end is up. Unless you’re interested in living in a constant jet lag-type fog, do yourself a favor and learn to feed your body well in the morning.

While you’re at it, activate your creativity and enthusiasm with a bit of exercise. I like to dance, so I turn up the music and do some routines. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you put your all into the movement. It’s a huge adrenaline kick in the pants. You can do it with your kids, too (at least, I’ve found, until they become moody tweens who find it tough to speak until you’re all frantically driving to school).

A less energetic but equally important morning habit I’ve adopted is to set a daily intention. It could be a word: “kindness,” “calm” or “optimism,” for example. I try to live out the word during the day, reminding myself of its importance. Oh, and I take a few moments to pet our family’s newest member: a cat who just loves her rubs.

Want some more tips to set yourself up for an effective day at work? Here are a few places to start:

1. Organize the night before.

Before you head to bed, jot down a quick to-do list. It doesn’t have to be all-inclusive. Just put your thoughts in order and lay out what you need to accomplish. That way, you won’t have all your responsibilities running through your brain when you try to count sheep at night or as you’re scrambling to get out the door in the morning.

2. Continue your morning routine when you hit the office.

Your morning routine doesn’t stop as soon as you step foot out the door. At work, I have a routine of spending informal time with co-workers by popping in for quick chats and just remaining visible. As our company grows, I might not be able to be quite so readily available to everyone in the organization, but I’ll still walk around before settling in at my desk. Not only does this open communication between my employees and me, but it also satisfies our collective need for human connection and meaningful conversation.

3. Get the upper hand on emails.

Email is both a blessing and a curse. The sooner you take control of your inbox, the less power it will have over your mood. Find the best way to arrange emails into priorities, tasks and similar items to maximize your efficiency. If you find yourself reacting to emails throughout your day and not completing must-do responsibilities, you might have to limit your email viewing.

4. Set aside “me time.”

When Stephen R. Covey wrote about sharpening the saw, he emphasized that doing so would lead to self-renewal and personal enhancement. Set aside time to do what you love each morning and you’ll become more balanced. Even if you can only give yourself five or 10 minutes during your commute to listen to some tunes or an interesting podcast, do it to reap the benefits.

I’m not suggesting that morning routines will stop you from having crazy days. You will still have those chaotic moments when you just want to rip your hair out. Yet when you begin every day with soul-nourishing behaviors, you can navigate the unpredictable without falling victim to overwhelming amounts of stress or lowered productivity.

