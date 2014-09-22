Doc Scan (Free)

There’s no need to tote around a bulky scanner, Apple users. Capture, organize and send multipage documents, pamphlets or business cards to contacts new and old—with the app, you can even email files as PDFs or upload to Dropbox or Evernote. And there’s no need to worry about quality—Doc Scan removes shadows and brightens the document, whatever it is, for a clear and sharp scanned image.

Base ($15/month)

The fastest-growing lead-tracking app on the market, Base lets you run reports, manage your accounts and organize complicated spreadsheets or charts of your important sales leads from virtually anywhere. Automatic syncing and offline access make data transfer easy.

Contacts+ (Free)

Android and Apple users can seamlessly sync contacts from their phonebooks, email accounts and Google contacts into one simple, smart address book. You can also peek at a history of all your interactions with a particular individual—very helpful if you need an icebreaker.

Love getting more done with apps? Check out our list of the 42 most essential apps available today.