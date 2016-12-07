ANGELA DUCKWORTH

Grit used to be better known as the nasty debris that flew into your eyes on a windy day than as a character strength. But that was before Angela Duckworth, University of Pennsylvania psychology professor and MacArthur “genius” grant winner, published her 2016 best-selling book Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance and gave a TED Talk with the same title that has been viewed nearly 9.5 million times.

Grit is passion and perseverance for very long-term goals. Grit is having stamina. Grit is sticking with your future, day in, day out, not just for the week, not just for the month, but for years, and working really hard to make that future a reality. Grit is living life like it’s a marathon, not a sprint.



ANDREW KELLY

TIM FERRISS

You may never master all the rapid-learning techniques of a 4-Hour Workweek, a 4-Hour Body or a 4-Hour Chef, to cite the titles of three of Tim Ferriss’s best-sellers. (His fourth book, Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers, was an Amazon No. 1 new release, weeks before its December publication date.) But you can certainly boost productivity with some of the life hacker’s favorite apps:

Evernote: My external brain, used for all note-taking, decluttering, research, and more. I normally use it 10-plus times per day.

My external brain, used for all note-taking, decluttering, research, and more. I normally use it 10-plus times per day. Noisli: Sounds, white noise, and colors for productivity or relaxation.

Sounds, white noise, and colors for productivity or relaxation. Coache.me: For adding new habits or ending old habits. This is the only thing that got me to floss regularly.

For adding new habits or ending old habits. This is the only thing that got me to floss regularly. Headspace or Calm: Never been able to meditate? Need to calm your children? These guided meditation apps make all of the difference.



LANGE STUDIO

ADAM GRANT

“The most meaningful way to success is to help others succeed,” says Adam Grant, Ph.D., organization psychologist, New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and, at 35, Wharton’s youngest tenured and highest-rated, professor. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg has called Grant “one of the most important influences in my life” and writes in the introduction to his newest book Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World that he was an unwavering friend after her husband’s sudden death. “When I thought I would never feel better, he flew across the country to explain what I could do to build my resilience…. He helped me find answers when I thought there were none.”



ADAM DILLON

JORDAN HARBINGER

The genre of personal-development podcasts wouldn’t be as popular as it is today if it weren’t for former Wall Street lawyer Jordan Harbinger. For the last decade Harbinger has produced and hosted the highly rated weekly podcast The Art of Charm, curating interviews from a wide swath of thought leaders in business and self-improvement. His 2016 guests included many luminaries from this very list: among them Adam Grant, Angela Duckworth and James Altucher. Harbinger’s own advice is pretty sound, too. “Expect the best of yourself, but allow for failure. Always evolve, but realize that it takes place one step at a time. Be your own harshest critic, but also never be harder on yourself than you’d tolerate from someone else.”



MARK PERLSTEIN

STEVE HARVEY

Three Things You Might Not Know About Steve Harvey



TDJ ENTERPRISES

T.D. JAKES

In September 2016 the pastor and best-selling author celebrated 40 years in the ministry. President Obama, who’d attended a private service with Jakes on the morning of his 2009 inauguration, was among those offering congratulations. “With compassion and grace, you’ve inspired and touched the hearts of people across America and around the world through the power of faith,” Obama wrote in a statement. “As you reflect on the difference you’ve made, know that I deeply appreciate your friendship, your commitment to expanding possibility, and your prayers for me, my family and this country we love.”



© ROBIN PLATZER/TWIN IMAGES/UPPA/ZUMA WIRE

MARIE KONDO

Apparently we’re all suffering from a collective case of clutter-itis. Symptoms include not only messy closets but also pervasive feelings of unease. The antidote: the KonMari Method, a strategy for decluttering your home that Japanese organizational guru Marie Kondo described in her 2014 book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which in 2016 celebrated 100 weeks (and counting) on the New York Times best-seller list. Kondo’s tips: Commit yourself to tidying up. Before you start, visualize your destination. Tidy by category (clothes, papers, photos) not by room (bedroom, office, den). Hold each object in your hands and ask yourself if it sparks joy. If it doesn’t, discard it. The moment you start the process, Kondo says, “You reset your life.”



STEWART COHEN

JOHN C. MAXWELL

In June 2016, “execute” was the theme of one of SUCCESS Ambassador John C. Maxwell’s daily one-minute coaching sessions. Here’s what Maxwell, who’s among the most influential leadership experts in the world, had to say:

How do I get off of the “I think I’ll do it” to the “Do it” stage? You see, for many people their life is something like this, ‘Ready, aim… aim, aim, aim, aim, aim.’ They never fire. They never shoot. They never execute. Now, let me just say there are some people, it’s ‘Ready, fire… aim.’ They don’t execute either. They just shoot somebody accidentally. Execute means that there’s a ready, preparation, aim. You get your target. But then you shoot, you get going. The greatest gap in the world is the gap between knowing and doing. The word ‘execute’ means, I not only know, but I do.



COURTESY OF JOEL OSTEEN MINISTRIES

JOEL OSTEEN As the pastor of one of the largest churches in America, Joel Osteen certainly knows scripture chapter and verse. But what has helped make him one of the most influential spiritual leaders of our time is his ability to refresh these ancient texts for modern times. Along with having the No. 1 podcast on the religion and spirituality chart, he has more than 14 million Facebook fans and nearly 5 million Twitter followers who prize his ability to deliver homilies in 140 characters. Three recent tweets: What you believe is what you’ll become. Your life is going to follow your thoughts.

Don’t wait for everything to fall into place to be your best. Be excellent where you are right now.

You may be a product of your past, but you don’t have to be a prisoner of your past. Move forward with your life. MEHMET OZ Yes, he made headlines—and enjoyed a significant ratings bump—when Donald Trump chose The Dr. Oz Show as the setting to discuss his medical records during the presidential campaign. But what has earned Mehmet Oz nearly 4 million Twitter followers and draws robust audiences to his website, books and magazine (The Good Life), as well as to his daily TV show, is his reassuring advice that small lifestyle tweaks can make a big change in your life. Take these three: Do five shoulder rolls in each direction as soon as you wake up. Turn your alarm clock around and move it across the room. Sprinkle salt on your fruit to enhance sweetness and make it a satisfying swap for an afternoon candy bar.

DAVERAMSEY.COM DAVE RAMSEY How serious is financial guru Dave Ramsey—whose syndicated radio show and newspaper columns are carried in hundreds of markets—about the importance of living debt-free? So serious. The Dave Ramsey website doesn’t take credit cards. He advocates paying off every single debt but your house. If you can’t afford to purchase a car without car payments, Ramsey suggests buying a $2,000 rust bucket that you can use to get around for 10 months. Take the $400 or $500 you’d be spending on car payments and stash that in a car fund. Keep doing this, trading in one heap for another, until you have enough saved to pay for a keeper ride with cash. He tells his followers not to save any money for retirement until they’ve retired all their debts. TOM RATH Six Twitter-ready quotes from the human-behavior researcher and best-selling author of Are You Fully Charged: The 3 Keys to Energizing Your Work and Life. Make work a purpose, not just a place. The pursuit of meaning—not happiness—is what makes life worthwhile. The opportunity to do something you love will always be there, as long as you start today. Spending on people and experiences yields the greatest return. Focus on less to do more. Trying to do a little bit of everything leads to doing nothing of substance.

© MAXPPP VIA ZUMA PRESS SHONDA RHIMES In 2014, creator-producer-writer Shonda Rhimes had three hit shows on the air—Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder—and more in the pipeline. Yet, she was, as she writes in her best-selling book Year of Yes, an anxiety-ridden introvert. So, Rhimes decided that over the next 12 months she would say yes to everything that scared her, including: Giving a commencement speech at Dartmouth Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Making her acting debut on The Mindy Project Losing weight Saying no Dancing “And a crazy thing happened,” Rhimes says in her highly popular February 2016 TED Talk. “The very act of doing the thing that scared me undid the fear, made it not scary. My fear of public speaking, my social anxiety, poof, gone. It’s amazing, the power of one word. ‘Yes’ changed my life. ‘Yes’ changed me.”

ROBERT HOUSER MEL ROBBINS Motivational speaker, best-selling author, CNN commentator and SUCCESS contributing editor, Mel Robbins is the creator of the “5 Second Rule,” which she explained in a TEDx Talk that has been viewed 7 million times. If you have an impulse to act on a goal, you must physically move within 5 seconds or your brain will kill the idea. If you have a goal of launching your own business, Google a free business plan template, and then fill it out. Whatever your goals are, show the world, and yourself, that you’re serious by taking action, however insignificant that action may seem, right now. When you do something you’re not used to doing, you are in the act of building new habits and erasing existing ones. “The very act of doing the thing that scared me undid the fear, made it not scary. My fear of public speaking, my social anxiety, poof, gone.”

FRANCESCO CARROZZINI TONY ROBBINS Arguably the most influential motivator and self-improvement coach in the world, Tony Robbins kept up a frenetic schedule of workshops, seminars and speeches in 2016, appearing everywhere from Florida to Fiji. He shared with SUCCESS the sense of satisfaction that fuels his fervor. It’s euphoric—it’s out of this world. Sometimes I walk backstage and tear up. I feel like God comes through me. [People] have only so many ways to be stuck, and I have lots of ways to break their stuck-ness. How do I know? You can feel it, you can see it. You can feel when they go from depressed to lit up. And when you see them three weeks later in a new pattern, it excites the hell out of you.

ELENA SEIBERT