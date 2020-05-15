In the current world of social distancing, graduation is just one of the many celebrations that has been impacted. What was supposed to be an auditorium filled with high spirits, proud scholars, and supportive friends and family, is now online ceremonies and mailed diplomas. But to the graduates reading this, know that your hard work has not gone unnoticed.

No matter if your cap and gown has been replaced with sweatpants or your celebratory hugs with virtual high fives, you are still celebrated, still recognized and still loved. So, Class of 2020, we want reassure you that the tassel was indeed worth the hassle! We applaud you. You did it!

Celebrate your accomplishments and look to the future with these 25 quotes by speakers who we all know and love: