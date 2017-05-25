You’ve only got one life to live, so why not make it your best one? Each day, there are infinite moments to change your life for the better, to handle your relationships, your goals and your dreams with great care. In everything you do, no matter how small it might seem, there’s always an opportunity to strive for greatness.

Living by a few simple, yet undeniably important, mantras could make all the difference. Get started today with these 25 bold quotes to inspire your life.

Inspirational Quotes About Being Bold

1. “No amount of security is worth the suffering of a life chained to a routine that has killed your dreams.” —Kent Nerburn

2. “Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

3. “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” —Jimmy Dean

4. “You were born with the ability to change someone’s life—don’t ever waste it.” —Dale Partridge

5. “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

6. “The only wealth which you will keep forever is the wealth you have given away.” —Marcus Aurelius

7. “The great thing in this world is not so much where you stand, as in what direction you are moving.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

8. “Plants are more courageous than almost all human beings: an orange tree would rather die than produce lemons, whereas instead of dying the average person would rather be someone they are not.” ―Mokokoma Mokhonoana

9. “Do stuff. Be clenched, curious. Not waiting for inspiration’s shove or society’s kiss on your forehead.” ― Susan Sontag

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Short Quotes About Being Bold

10. “Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.” —Voltaire

11. “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” —Albert Einstein

12. “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” —Booker T. Washington

13. “Most of us have two lives. The life we live, and the unlived life within us.” —Steven Pressfield

14. “Do not wait for a coronation; the greatest emperors crown themselves.” ―Robert Greene, The 48 Laws of Power

15. “There is only one way to avoid criticism. Do nothing. Be nothing. Say nothing.” —Aristotle

16. “You must be bold, brave and courageous and find a way… to get in the way.” —John Lewis

17. “Life’s like a movie, write your own ending. Keep believing, keep pretending.” —Jim Henson

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Quotes About Being Bold And Fearless

18. “Don’t let your fear paralyze you. The scariest paths often lead to the most exciting places.” —Lori Deschene

19. “I would rather be a hot mess of bold action, a make it happen learn on the fly kind of person, than a perfectly organized coward.” —Brendon Burchard

20. “Don’t allow your past or present condition to control you. It’s just a process that you’re going through to get you to the next level.” —T.D. Jakes

21. “You’ll learn, as you get older, that rules are made to be broken. Be bold enough to live life on your terms, and never, ever apologize for it. Go against the grain, refuse to conform, take the road less traveled instead of the well-beaten path. Laugh in the face of adversity, and leap before you look. Dance as though EVERYBODY is watching. March to the beat of your own drummer. And stubbornly refuse to fit in.” ―Mandy Hale, The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass

22. “If you build the guts to do something, anything, then you better save enough to face the consequences.” ―Criss Jami, Killosophy

23. “Man is only truly great when he acts from the passions; never irresistible but when he appeals to the imagination.” —Benjamin Disraeli

24. “Above all, don’t fear difficult moments. The best comes from them.” —Rita Levi-Montalcini

25. “Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.” —George Addai

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This article was updated May 2024. Photo By ShotPrime Studio/Shutterstock.com