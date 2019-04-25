15 Reassuring Quotes for a Stressful Day

Stress doesn’t feel good. When you’re feeling the pressure, when you’ve got worries on your mind and anxiety in your heart, it can be hard to see through the blur. But you’ve got this. Sometimes it just takes a gentle reminder—of what’s true and what matters, and that this, too, shall pass.

Turn to these quotes for a stressful day:

1. “Don’t stress the could haves. If it should have, it would have.” –Unknown

2. “You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside.” –Wayne Dyer

3. “Do not anticipate trouble or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight.” –Benjamin Franklin

4. “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” –A.A. Milne, Christopher Robin

5. “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” –Martin Luther King, Jr.

6. “Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is.” –Anne Frank

7. “Stop a minute, right where you are. Relax your shoulders, shake your head and spine like a dog shaking off cold water. Tell that imperious voice in your head to be still.” –Barbara Kingsolver

8. “Life isn’t as serious as the mind makes it out to be.” –Eckhart Tolle

9. “We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.” –Mother Teresa

10. “You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.” –Pema Chödrön

11. “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. The best is yet to come.” –Zig Ziglar

12. “Every moment is a fresh beginning.” –T.S. Eliot

13. “Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles.” –Charlie Chaplin

14. “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was ending, he turned into a butterfly.” –Proverb

15. “In the end, just three things matter: How well we have lived. How well we have loved. How well we have learned to let go.” –Jack Kornfield

