You are capable of great things. You just have to push yourself. You have to be bold and you have to be brave to get what you want.

So, who do you want to be? What do you want to do? Unlock your greatest potential with inspiration from these 15 quotes by courageous women who took chances, believed in themselves and succeeded because of it.

Related: 15 Traits of Unabashedly Successful Women​

1. “I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it.” –Estée Lauder

2. “You must do the things you think you cannot do.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

3. “We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” –J.K. Rowling

4. “If you truly pour your heart into what you believe in, even if it makes you vulnerable, amazing things can and will happen.” –Emma Watson

5. “You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them.” –Shonda Rhimes

6. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!” –Audrey Hepburn

7. “I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning to sail my ship.” –Louisa May Alcott

8. “Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.” –Harper Lee

9. “A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.” –Madonna

10. “Forget about the fast lane. If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion.” –Oprah Winfrey

11. “The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity.” –Amelia Earhart

12. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” –Alice Walker

13. “Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!” –Anne Frank

14. “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” –Maya Angelou

15. “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” –Ayn Rand

Related: 126 Ways to Be Extraordinary​