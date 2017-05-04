Every great accomplishment begins with a dream, a vision that motivates us to shape our thoughts into a powerful reality. From the cars we drive to the shows we stream, passionate dreamers create many of the things we enjoy in life. That’s why your dreams are important.

Related: 31 Things That Happen When You Finally Decide to Live Your Dreams

With a little imagination and a lot of drive, you have the power to contribute to the world, or even change it. So be a dreamer. Dive into your purpose with motivation from these 15 quotes―and discover just how just how big your dreams can be.

1. “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon seem inevitable.” ―Christopher Reeve

2. “Get excited and enthusiastic about your own dream. This excitement is like a forest fire—you can smell it, taste it, and see it from a mile away.” ―Denis Waitley

3. “The secret of making dreams come true can be summarized in four C’s. They are Curiosity, Confidence, Courage, and Constancy; and the greatest of these is Confidence.” ―Walt Disney

4. “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” ―Harriet Tubman

5. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you’ve imagined.” ―Henry David Thoreau

6. “A dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world.” ―Oscar Wilde

7. “Dream no small dreams, for they have no power to move the hearts of men.” ―Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

8. “I have had dreams, and I’ve had nightmares. I overcame the nightmares because of my dreams.” ―Jonas Salk

9. “All successful people, men and women, are big dreamers. They imagine what their future could be, ideal in every respect, and then they work every day toward their distant vision. ” ―Brian Tracy

10. “The dream was always running ahead of me. To catch up, to live for a moment in unison with it, that was the miracle.” ―Anais Nin

11. “The center of every man’s existence is a dream.” ―G.K. Chesterton

12. “If you take responsibility for yourself, you will develop a hunger to accomplish your dreams.” ―Les Brown

13. “Dreams are the seedlings of reality.” ―Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich

14. “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” ―Anatole France

15. “Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” ―Mark Twain

Related: 17 Motivational Quotes to Help You Achieve Your Dreams​