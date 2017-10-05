“You get what you give” is one of the first lessons we learn as tiny humans. Between naps and crafts, our kindergarten teachers reminded us to treat others how we would like to be treated. But we never knew this balancing act of putting into life exactly what you expect from it was bigger than avoiding frowny faces and demerits.

We’ve heard for years that how we present ourselves acts like a magnet on others. So to start attracting success, dive deep into your character; decide who you want to be and let your aura shine brightly. That honest energy, passionate and raw, will bring the people and opportunities you deserve.

Related: Success Must Be Attracted, Not Pursued

Use these 13 inspiring quotes to reel it in.

1. “It’s not that people who make money become successful, but that successful people attract money. They bring success to what they do.” ―Wayne Dyer

2. “The golden opportunity you are seeking is in yourself. It is not in your environment, it is not in luck or chance, or the help of others; it is in yourself alone.” ―Orison Sweet Marden

3. “Your mind is a magnet. You don’t attract what you need or what you want; you attract who you are. And I love who I am!” ―Carlos Santana

4. “If you have zest and enthusiasm you attract zest and enthusiasm. Life does give back in kind.” ―Norman Vincent Peale

5. “Success is something you attract by the person you become.” ―Jim Rohn

6. “The law of attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract more of into your life.” ―Jack Canfield

7. “Whatever you hold in your mind on a consistent basis is exactly what you will experience in your life.” ―Tony Robbins

8. “Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it.” ―Maya Angelou

9. “Expectation is a powerful attractive force, because it draws things to you…. Expect the things you want and don’t expect the things you don’t want.” ―Rhonda Byrne, The Secret

10. “Plant the seed of desire in your mind and it forms a nucleus with power to attract to itself everything needed for its fulfillment.” ―Robert Collier

11. “The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” ―Eden Phillpotts

12. “You attract the right things when you have a sense of who you are.” ―Amy Poehler

13. “Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand.” ―Bob Proctor, You Were Born Rich