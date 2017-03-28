There’s something about charismatic people. They seem to command a room without even trying. People are drawn to their energy and feed off their vibrant personalities. They’re charming, to put it simply. Why? Because charisma makes you likeable.

Related: 6 Ways to Unlock Your Charisma

Thankfully, charisma isn’t necessarily something you’re born with. Like most skills, it is something you can develop through daily practice. We asked members of the Young Entrepreneur Council for their personal tips, so try them out and see how much you can build your charisma.

1. Manage your nerves.

When charismatic people speak, you notice they don’t seem to be nervous. Managing nerves isn’t easy, but there are some basic tips to make sure you come across with confidence and charisma. For instance, use props when you speak to take the pressure off yourself from having to always come up with the right words. Also, repeat the mantra, This opportunity is bigger than me.

—Kristopher Jones, LSEO.com

2. Listen with intent.

When most people think of charismatic people, they think of their ability to talk or interact with others. What impresses me is someone who is a listener. I think it’s hard to be good at this, and with the fast-paced world we live in, good listeners are hard to come by. So to me, a charismatic person is someone who listens with intent and makes you feel as if your thoughts are valued.

—Kelsey Meyer, Influence & Co.

3. Be relatable.

Make your conversations relatable to those you’re speaking with. Use stories that position you as an average person in whom others can see themselves. Use mirroring techniques such as using the same words and terminology the other person uses, and try to find the common ground with everyone you talk to by asking the right kind of questions.

—Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

4. Talk about your passions.

The right topic can give power to your voice. When you think something is boring, your energy level will be low. When you talk about a passion—the challenge that keeps you up at night, the people you care about, how you want to impact the world for the better—your energy will come through. Your passion will remove nerves or fears, give your voice conviction and persuade others to support you.

—Alan Carniol, Interview Success Formula

5. Give more than you take.

Charismatic people enhance and enrich the lives of those around them. When you genuinely offer to help someone else, they will be particularly fond of you. We are drawn away from the self-serving to those who serve others first before themselves. Give more than you take and you will be well on your way to becoming charismatic.

—Eric Mathews, Start Co.

6. Have a sense of humor.

Humor, humor, humor. If you have the confidence to try (and succeed) making the other person laugh, you have them in your pocket. Funny and charismatic go hand-in-hand since the beginning of time.

—Yoav Vilner, Ranky

7. Be adaptable to the situation.

Most people say confidence gives you charisma, but I say it is the ability to be adaptable to any given situation or environment. How? Keep up with the news and industry trends, and be willing to ask questions when you don’t understand something. More often than not, people will be happy to explain their expertise to you.

—Bryanne Lawless, BLND Public Relations

8. Remember names.

Remembering a person’s name can get his or her attention in an instant. It makes them feel important and helps you become more likeable. As Dale Carnegie famously said, “A person’s name is the sweetest sound in the world to that person.” Whether in a business situation or personal situation, make an effort to remember names of people you’ve met.

—Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

9. Have genuine interest.

A charismatic individual exudes personal magnetism, and I’ve found that charismatic people are genuinely interested in others. The key is to actively show interest and enthusiasm in the other person when you engage in a conversation. Listen carefully to what they have to say before asking questions that invite more depth and information. Do this and you’ll give your “charisma factor” a huge boost.

—Ajit Nawalkha, Mindvalley

10. Ask more questions.

People like to talk about themselves. Therefore, if you ask more and actively listen more, you will be far more charismatic. I would recommend playing a game in your mind: Try to see how little you can actually talk and practice asking questions to questions. For example, “That’s a great question. Why are you interested in knowing that?” Also, expand your vocabulary with more vibrant words.

—Tommy Mello, A1 Garage Door Repair

Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) is an invite-only organization comprising the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs. In partnership with Citi, YEC recently launched BusinessCollective, a free virtual mentorship program that helps millions of entrepreneurs start and grow businesses.