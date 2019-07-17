It is inevitable that you will experience failure in the pursuit of success. In fact, you will probably fail more times than you will succeed. But through the lows, you’ll find the highs. You just have to keep trying. Your chance is waiting and it’s closer than you think, so don’t give up! For inspiration, read these quotes about failure:
“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.” —Denis Waitley Share on X
“Most great people have achieved their greatest success just one step beyond their greatest failure.” —Napoleon Hill Share on X
“When you take risks you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.” —Ellen DeGeneres Share on X
“What is the point of being alive if you don’t at least try to do something remarkable?” —John Green Share on X
“Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.” —Jack Canfield Share on X
“Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” —Oprah Winfrey Share on X
“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.” —Samuel Beckett Share on X
“You always pass failure on your way to success.” —Mickey Rooney Share on X
“Failure is a detour, not a dead-end street.” —Zig Ziglar Share on X
“We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes—understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.” —Arianna Huffington Share on X
“Mistakes are the portals of discovery.” —James Joyce Share on X
“Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” —Truman Capote Share on X
“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” —Albert Einstein Share on X
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