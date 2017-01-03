Being a leader isn’t something that comes naturally to everyone, so it often requires a lot of hard work. Finding out what style suits both you and your team can take some trial and error, especially if you are new to the role. But finding an effective leadership style is extremely important, as ineffective leaders can result in costly mistakes, disgruntled or unmotivated employees, and bad decisions.

Related: 7 Personality Traits of a Great Leader

Check out the infographic below, which explores a range of ineffective leadership styles to be avoided at all costs, including micromanagement, autocratic styles and mushroom management. The piece looks at exactly why these styles should be avoided and the risks they pose to businesses.

For example, leading in a dictatorial fashion often sees managers ruling with an iron fist, which has the potential to make employees feel incapable and as if they are unable to progress. It can also have financial repercussions if this leads to poor and costly decision making. Meanwhile, mushroom management styles see a severe lack of communication between managers and employees, with channels of communication not being used effectively. This lack of communication can cause confusion between staff and misunderstandings, which can have wider effects on the business.

Other styles include seagull management, excessive consistency leadership and complete self-reliance leaders, all of which have negative aspects. From the infographic, it’s clear to see that good communication, clearly defined roles and finding ways to motivate employees are all fundamental to being an effective leader. It’s important when entering a management role to get to know your employees and what motivates them; understanding the individual will make them feel part of the bigger team and can have positive implications for the business. It’s also crucial to understand the business’s ethos and goals, and to reflect this in your management style and the culture you create. Be the leader your team appreciates and wants to work with.

SOURCE: COLONIAL LIFE