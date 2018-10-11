11 Quotes on the Power of Purpose

Discovering your purpose is an important milestone and it holds such power in your life, but it’s not always a simple thing to define. If you don’t know what yours is yet, get quiet and reflect: Why are you here?

Because when you live intentionally, life is just more meaningful, and success gets that much closer. Let these quotes speak to you.

1. “There is one quality which one must possess to win, and that is definiteness of purpose, the knowledge of what one wants, and a burning desire to possess it.” –Napoleon Hill

2. “The important thing is that men should have a purpose in life. It should be something useful, something good.” –Dalai Lama

3. “When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It’s to enjoy each step along the way.” –Wayne Dyer

4. “What is success? I think it is a mixture of having a flair for the thing that you are doing; knowing that it is not enough, that you have got to have hard work and a certain sense of purpose.” –Margaret Thatcher

5. “Winners are people with definite purpose in life.” –Denis Waitley

6. “If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.” –T.D. Jakes

7. “If your life is cloudy and you’re far, far off course, you may have to go on faith for a while, but eventually you’ll learn that every time you trust your internal navigation system, you end up closer to your right life.” –Martha Beck

8. “Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.” –Viktor Frankl

9. “The two most important days in life are the day you born and the day you discover the reason why.” –Mark Twain

10. “Good luck is another name for tenacity of purpose.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

11. “Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference.” –Jane Goodall

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

