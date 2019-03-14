11 Inspiring Quotes From Extraordinary Women

March 14, 2019/SUCCESS Staff/No Comments
Quotes by Extraordinary Women

@pavonne via Twenty20

Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions of women to history, culture and society. We celebrate their courage and their strength to make their voices heard and their achievements noticed. And we encourage you to take a stand, to forge a path, to break the rules—to make a difference in your life and in the world.

Related: Why You Need to Embrace Your Ambition

Start with inspiration from these extraordinary women:

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

1. “Owning our story can be hard but not nearly as difficult as spending our lives running from it.” –Brené Brown

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

2. “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” –Coco Chanel

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

3. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” –Nora Ephron

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

4. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

5. “Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.” –Oprah Winfrey

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

6. “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” –Dolly Parton

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

7. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” –Katherine Hepburn

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

8. “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” –Jane Goodall

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

9. “The challenge is not to be perfect… it’s to be whole.” –Jane Fonda

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

10. “We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained.” –Marie Curie

Quotes by Extraordinary Women

11. “The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” –Amelia Earhart

Related: 10 Empowering Books to Read After You ‘Lean In’

SUCCESS Staff
SUCCESS is your guide for personal and professional development through inspiration, motivation and training.
SUCCESS Staff on FacebookSUCCESS Staff on InstagramSUCCESS Staff on LinkedinSUCCESS Staff on PinterestSUCCESS Staff on TwitterSUCCESS Staff on Youtube
Posted in

More From Our Friends

Leave a Reply