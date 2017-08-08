Elon Musk is arguably one of the most innovative people of our time. From PayPal to SpaceX to Tesla, the man is clearly on a mission to overhaul the world (and space). Although your latest idea might not be a way to colonize Mars, you owe it to yourself to follow your dreams. Use these 11 quotes as inspiration. Remember, an idea stays an idea until you take that first step. Ready?

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1. “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

2. “If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.”

3. “The things that’s worth doing is trying to improve our understanding of the world and gain a better appreciation of the universe and not to worry too much about there being no meaning. And, you know, try and enjoy yourself. Because actually, life’s pretty good. It really is.”

4. “You want to be extra rigorous about making the best possible thing you can. Find everything that’s wrong with it and fix it. Seek negative feedback, particularly from friends.”

5. “Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change as the alternative is disaster.”

6. “It’s OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.”

7. “People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.”

8. “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”

9. “I always have optimism, but I’m realistic. It was not with the expectation of great success that I started Tesla or SpaceX…. It’s just that I thought they were important enough to do anyway.”

10. “People should pursue what they’re passionate about. That will make them happier than pretty much anything else.”

11. “If you want to grow a giant redwood, you need to make sure the seeds are OK, nurture the sapling and work out what might potentially stop it from growing all the way along. Anything that breaks it at any point stops that growth.”

Related: 7 Steps to Achieve Your Dream