When you look deep within yourself, do you see peace or internal conflict? Amidst the chaotic world that surrounds us, finding your inner peace—whatever that may mean to you—is increasingly important. Remaining calm and at ease and approaching the world with love is a powerful way to welcome peace into your own life as well as the lives of those around you.

Finding inner peace and achieving peace of mind is a major life accomplishment. Even though it can be hard to feel peaceful, anyone can work toward a life of harmony to seek a calm spirit, be centered and find balance. For many of us, it’s a lifelong journey of self-reflection, self-love, compassion and forgiveness toward ourselves and others that helps us find our inner peace.

Discover balance and harmony within your mind, body and spirit. Give yourself the inner peace you deserve with inspiration from these 100 comforting inner peace quotes.

Powerful Quotes About Inner Peace

“We don’t realize that, somewhere within us all, there does exist a supreme self who is eternally at peace.” —Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, Pray, Love “Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.” —Pema Chödrön “Your inner peace is the greatest and most valuable treasure that you can discover.” —Akiroq Brost “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you.” —Deepak Chopra “The life of inner peace, being harmonious and without stress, is the easiest type of existence.” —Norman Vincent Peale “Peace is the result of retraining your mind to process life as it is, rather than as you think it should be.” —Wayne Dyer “Don’t search for anything except peace. Try to calm the mind. Everything else will come on its own.” —Baba Hari Das “Inner peace is the key: if you have inner peace, the external problems do not affect your deep sense of peace and tranquility.” —Dalai Lama “The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become.” —Unknown “Let go of the thoughts that don’t make you strong.” —Unknown “If you are depressed, you are living in the past. If you are anxious, you are living in the future. If you are at peace, you are living in the present.” —Lao Tzu “I do not want the peace which passeth understanding; I want the understanding which bringeth peace.” ―Helen Keller

Protect Your Peace Quotes

Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.” —Dalai Lama “Never be in a hurry; do everything quietly and in a calm spirit. Do not lose your inner peace for anything whatsoever, even if your whole world seems upset.” —Saint Francis de Sales “When you do not seek or need approval, you are at your most powerful.” —Caroline Myss “Set peace of mind as your highest goal, and organize your life around it.” —Brian Tracy “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.” —William James “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.” ―Melody Beattie “Learning to ignore things is one of the great paths to inner peace.” —Robert J. Sawyer “Sometimes the most important thing in a whole day is the rest we take between two deep breaths.” —Etty Hillesum “Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles. It takes away today’s peace.” ―Randy Armstrong “Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves, until we end hatred and division.” —John Lewis “I took a deep breath and listened to the old bray of my heart. I am. I am. I am.” —Sylvia Plath

Finding Inner Peace Quotes

“The only way to find true peace is to start by finding peace within yourself.” —Unknown “You find peace not by rearranging the circumstances of your life, but by realizing who you are at the deepest level.” —Eckhart Tolle “When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others.” —Peace Pilgrim “If you cannot find peace within yourself, you will never find it anywhere else.” —Marvin Gaye “You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart.” —George Michael “Sometimes you can find peace of mind by transferring yourself to different situations. They’re just reminders to stay… calm.” —Yves Behar “To forgive is the highest, most beautiful form of love. In return, you will receive untold peace and happiness” —Robert Muller “When you make peace with yourself, you make peace with the world.”—Maha Ghosananda “You will find peace not by trying to escape your problems, but by confronting them courageously. You will find peace not in denial, but in victory.” —J. Donald Walters “Courage is the price that life exacts for granting peace, the soul that knows it not, knows no release from little things.” ―Amelia Earhart

Inspirational Quotes About Peace

“Peace is not absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” —Ronald Reagan “Peace brings with it so many positive emotions that it is worth aiming for in all circumstances.” —Estella Eliot “Nobody can bring you peace but yourself.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson “Peace is not something you wish for; it’s something you make, something you do, something you are and something you give away.” —John Lennon “The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart. The most powerful weapon you can be is an instrument of peace.” —Carlos Santana “Love and peace of mind do protect us. They allow us to overcome the problems that life hands us. They teach us to survive… to live now… to have the courage to confront each day.” —Bernie Siegel “Peace is not something you wish for. It is something you make, something you are, something you do, and something you give away.” ―Robert Fulghum “Do not look for happiness outside yourself. The awakened seek happiness inside.” ―Peter Deunov “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” —Albert Einstein “The true warrior isn’t immune to fear. She fights in spite of it.” —Francesca Lia Block “It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it.” —Eleanor Roosevelt “When you do the right thing, you get the feeling of peace and serenity associated with it. Do it again and again.” ―Roy T. Bennett “You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.” —Malcolm X “Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.” —John Wooden

World Peace Quotes

“Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.” —John F. Kennedy “Peace is not just the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice.” —Harrison Ford “Peace is the only battle worth waging.” —Albert Camus “Peace is a day-to-day problem, the product of a multitude of events and judgments. Peace is not an ‘is;’ it is a ‘becoming.’” —Haile Selassie “Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.” —John Lennon “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” —Desmond Tutu “If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.” —Nelson Mandela “The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world.” ―Marianne Williamson “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.” —Mahatma Gandhi “The only way to bring peace to the earth is to learn to make our own life peaceful.” —Buddha “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” —Jimi Hendrix “If you want to end the war, then instead of sending guns, send books. Instead of sending tanks, send pens. Instead of sending soldiers, send teachers.”—Malala Yousafzai “World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion.” —Dalai Lama “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” —Mother Teresa “Peace is a journey of a thousand miles, and it must be taken one step at a time.” —Lyndon B. Johnson “There is no way to peace, peace is the way.” —A.J. Muste “Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to cope with it.” —Mahatma Gandhi “It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace.” ―Aristotle “There never was a good war or a bad peace.” —Benjamin Franklin “The only alternative to war is peace, and the only road to peace is negotiations.”—Golda Meir

Short Quotes On Finding Peace

“Peace begins with a smile.” —Mother Teresa “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.” —Buddha “Peace is its own reward.” —Mahatma Gandhi “We will not have peace by afterthought.” —Norman Cousins “Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace.” —Buddha “We will know peace the day we truly know ourselves.” —Maxime Lagacé “Peace is our gift to each other.” —Elie Wiesel “The quieter you become, the more you can hear.” —Ram Dass “Breathe in peace, breathe out love.” —Unknown “Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.” —River Phoenix “Inner peace is beyond victory or defeat.” —Bhagavad Gita “You can find peace amidst the storms that threaten you.” —Joseph B. Wirthlin “Love is the purest form of a soul at peace.” ―Matthew Donnelly “Good wishes alone will not ensure peace.” —Alfred Nobel “Peace is not only better than war, but infinitely more arduous.” ―George Bernard Shaw “Only art and music have the power to bring peace.” —Yoko Ono

Calming Quotes

“Calmness is the cradle of power.” —Josiah Gilbert Holland “Peace is always beautiful.” —Walt Whitman “The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good.” —James Allen “Serenity is not freedom from the storm, but peace amid the storm.” —Unknown “Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax.” —Bryant McGill “The pursuit, even of the best things, ought to be calm and tranquil.” —Marcus Tullius Cicero “Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.” —Hermann Hesse “Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” —Oprah Winfrey “The more we sweat in peace, the less we bleed in war.” —Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit “Simplicity, patience and compassion are your greatest treasures. Simple in actions and thoughts, you return to the source of being.” —Lao Tzu “If there’s no inner peace, people can’t give it to you. The husband can’t give it to you. Your children can’t give it to you. You have to give it to you.” —Linda Evans “Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that’s very important for good health.” —Dalai Lama “Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax.” —Mark Black “The mind is like water. When it’s turbulent, it’s difficult to see. When it’s calm, everything becomes clear.” —Prasad Mahes “Peace is liberty in tranquility.” —Marcus Tullius Cicero “Nothing can disturb your peace of mind unless you allow it to.” —Roy T. Bennett “When the mind is calm, how quickly, how smoothly, how beautifully you will perceive everything.” —Paramahansa Yogananda

Continue Your Journey Toward Inner Peace

From renowned figures like the Dalai Lama and Mahatma Gandhi to inspiring names like Amelia Earhart and Eleanor Roosevelt, many have shared their powerful thoughts about peacefulness. Explore the wisdom of these powerful phrases and use them to help you on your journey toward internal peace.

Calming quotes, inner peace quotes and those about harmony and balance can help you find more serenity in everyday life. Changing our perspective and taking time to pursue peace can help us find mental rest and restore a tired mind, body and soul. Embrace tranquility and discover the strength that these inspirational quotes and sayings about peace can bring.

This article was updated July 2024. Photo By JLco Julia Amaral/Shutterstock.com