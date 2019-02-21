10 Quotes About Changing Your Life With Good Habits

@annaelisabethsmith via Twenty20

How you start and end your day—and everything you do in between—can predict a lot of things: your attitude, your productivity, your success. Are you paying attention to your routine and the habits you fill it with? Don’t just float through life; be intentional with your time. Start with inspiration from these 10 quotes about the power you have by way of good habits:

1. “You’ll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.” –John C. Maxwell

2. “Feeling sorry for yourself and your present condition is not only a waste of energy but the worst habit you could possibly have.” –Dale Carnegie

3. “Sow a thought, reap an action; sow an action, reap a habit; sow a habit, reap a character; sow a character, reap a destiny.” –Stephen R. Covey

4. “Habit allows us to go from ‘before’ to ‘after,’ to make life easier and better. Habit is notorious—and rightly so—for is ability to direct our actions, even against our will; but by mindfully shaping our habits, we can harness the power of mindlessness as a sweeping force for serenity, energy and growth.” –Gretchen Rubin

5. “In essence, if we want to direct our lives, we must take control of our consistent actions. It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently.” –Tony Robbins

6. “Let today be the day you give up who you’ve been for who you can become.” –Hal Elrod

7. “Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out.” –John Wooden

8. “The future depends on what we do in the present.” –Mahatma Gandhi

9. “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” –Dr. Seuss

10. “Either you run the day or the day runs you.” –Jim Rohn

