10 Quick Tips to Help You Slow Down, Make a Plan and Push Forward

SLOW DOWN

High achievers tend to be prone to overworking themselves. The next time you feel stress over your schedule, take some time and get serious about narrowing your priorities.

GIVE AND GET

TAKE NOTE

For the highest-level influencers, social media is big business. This week, keep an eye on your favorite personality’s posts and think deeply around the “why” behind each one.

DESIGN INTELLIGENTLY

One of the first steps toward creating a life that makes you happy is to understand what is most important to you: Family? Financial freedom? Communing with nature? Get clear on your few values, and work from there.

EDIT AWAY

You control what enters your brainspace. Once you’ve decided your values, set some personal rules for your media consumption that align with them.

SAY NAY

If fear of rejection hampers your selling fortitude, here’s a journal exercise: Write about the last salesperson you declined. Was it personal? Could they have pitched you differently?

BE DELIBERATE

You can’t please everyone, but you can create relationships that are mutually beneficial. It starts with kindness. Take measured steps to greet everyone you encounter wholeheartedly.

SET YOUR SIGHTS

Whatever you’re selling—whether it’s real estate, consulting services or your manual labor—get clear on who you really want to do it for, and why. Identify how to impress this ideal client.

CONVINCE YOURSELF

Entrepreneurship brings with it a cast of doubters and nay-sayers. Best to believe in what you’re doing whole-heartedly. Take some time this weekend to reflect and journal on the people who benefit from your work.

KNOW WHERE YOU STAND

Financial freedom is a ladder of goals, each bringing a new level of security. Understand where you are, and what’s next.

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by andreonegin/Shutterstock