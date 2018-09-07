10 Powerful Quotes on Leadership

What makes a great leader? What does that kind of leadership look like?

Let these words show you what it means to become a leader, and then allow them to empower you to lead well.

1. “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” – Jack Welch

2. “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” – Ronald Reagan

3. “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” – John C. Maxwell

4. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

5. “There is no investment you can make which will pay you so well as the effort to scatter sunshine and good cheer through your establishment.” – Orison Swett Marden

6. “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” – Peter Drucker

7. “A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.” – Rosalynn Carter

8. “To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

9. “Becoming a leader is synonymous with becoming yourself. It is precisely that simple and it is also that difficult.” – Warren Bennis

10. “The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not a bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor, but without folly.” – Jim Rohn

