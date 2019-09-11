We are so saddened that Sean Stephenson, therapist, self-help author and motivational speaker, passed away on August 28 due to complications after suffering a head injury. Sean was born with a rare bone disorder that stunted his growth and caused his bones to be extremely fragile, but that didn’t stop him from helping and inspiring millions of people with his positive energy and empowering message.

To honor and remember Sean and the light he brought to the world, we are sharing some of his most inspirational quotes.

“Find people who love you unconditionally, surround yourself with them, and bring them the same level of intensity.”

“Communication is merely an exchange of information, but connection is an exchange of our humanity.”

“Pain is inevitable, it eventually touches us all. Suffering is optional.”

“Never believe a prediction that does not empower you.”

“Until you believe you have options, you’ll continue to feel stuck.”

“Choose the words you say to yourself wisely; they are creating your reality.”

“Anything is possible if you get off your ‘BUT’ and STAND!”

“Doubt is a virus that attacks our self-esteem, productivity and confidence. Faith that you and your life are perfectly unfolding is the strongest vaccine.”

“Until you take ownership for your life, you will always be chasing happiness.”

“You make a new life by making new choices.”