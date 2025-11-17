As a hospitality professional, Zoe-Ann Bartlett loves all things food, but she feels even more passionately about gathering people at the table. After losing both her parents, her career journey, which has involved executive corporate roles and entrepreneurial ventures, took a turn. During this time, Bartlett was struck by the thought: “If tables could talk, they would tell the stories of our lives.”

This thought eventually led her to start Intentional Table. Through her initiative, Bartlett researches and collects the stories of ordinary people who are making an impact—one table at a time—and collaborates with brands, leaders and filmmakers to make a positive difference in the world through the power of storytelling.

Bartlett has worked on telling these transformative stories over the past decade—which has led to her being chosen as a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit. The event took place on July 31, 2024, at the United Nations in New York City, showcasing her work, which was considered by the organizers to align with UN Sustainable Goal No. 5: “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”

As an International TEDx Speaker and author of If I Had a Daughter: Pearls of Wisdom for Young Women, Bartlett draws on her experiences and inclusive perspective to highlight the power of everyday people who are creating positive change. Her TEDx talk in Zimbabwe, Pull Up a Chair and Create a Meaningful Connection, drew in attendees from around the world and featured her insights as well as her extensive work curating stories to promote unity and connection through the power of the table.

When delivering her talk, How Women (and Girls) Can Have an Extraordinary Impact: One Table at a Time, at the UN summit, Bartlett hoped that everything she shared would inspire the audience members to want to make a difference—and believe they can actually do it. During the event, the founder was honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, recognizing her commitment to helping solve the most pressing problems facing humanity through the power of the intentional table. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden, which is only earned by leaders who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime. Bartlett is also featured in the upcoming book, FEMpower, due out in early 2025.

Reflecting on Intentional Table, Bartlett says it’s rooted in the belief that positive narratives and intentional actions can spark change. By inviting thoughtful perspectives and igniting conversations that can lead to teaching moments that inspire individuals to start making an impact.

“We champion breaking boundaries and advocate for love, courage and compassion as guiding principles. We advocate, educate and empower builders of inclusive and empathetic communities where action is not just a concept but a lived reality,” Bartlett adds. “We invite anyone to take a seat and join in creating a world where intentionality at the table leads to tangible and lasting positive impact.”