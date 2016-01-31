At SUCCESS we’ve committed ourselves to helping you build, plan and achieve your biggest personal and professional goals, and we know that even if you have the drive to succeed, you still need bursts of motivation along the way, inspiration to keep you going. That’s where our monthly action plan (this!) comes in.

Your Action Plan is a to-do list that will get you unstuck, up and moving, sticking to goals and making new ones. It’s made up of 10 tips and tricks from the magazine—things you can do right now to boost your productivity, mood and confidence, ways to improve yourself, to be a better you and have a better life. And it’s coming your way every month.

Ready? Let’s get started!

1. Get Moving

Create a workout plan that fits you, and commit to it throughout the week. Don’t forget to warm up properly!

Read: The Most Enduring Man in the World

2. Quit Your Whinin’

For the rest of the day, try not to complain. Focus on staying positive and appreciating what you have.

Read: What Happened When I Didn’t Complain for 30 Days

3. Measure Up

Before you leave work this evening, write down benchmarks you can use to track your progress. These checkpoints will keep you accountable for reaching your objectives.

Read: Measure Your Progress to Achieve Your Goals

4. Chitchat

By the end of the week, catch up with a friend you haven’t talked to in a while. See how conversation can improve your mood.

Read: 11 Tips to Boost Your Mood and Be Happier

5. Ticktock

Starting now, track how you’re spending your time. Then try to find ways you can increase your productivity by making better use at the margins.

Read: How To: Balance Life and Work

6. Find a Spark

Before you call it a night, think about what you’re passionate about. Brainstorm different ways you can use your talents.

Read: They Say to Reach for the Moon. So Once You Reach It, What’s Next?

7. No Small Talk

Tomorrow morning, skip your water cooler talk and get a head start on your day by making your first hour at work as productive as possible.

Read: 8 Ways to Balance Your Workload for Max Productivity

8. Find Your Mantra

Pick a motto that inspires you, write it down and put it someplace where you’ll see it every day. Do this right now.

Read: Drs. Oz & Roizen: 7 Steps to Reach Your Health Goals

9. Speak Up

Start saying your goals out loud. This way, you’ll be more likely to manifest your dreams. Begin this habit today.

Read: Why Joel Osteen Is the Most Popular Preacher on the Planet

10. Jump the Hurdles

What obstacles are stopping you from reaching your goals? Pause immediately to think about ways you can overcome them, and set up a plan to tackle each one.

Read: 2015 SUCCESS Achievers of the Year

This article appears in the February 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.