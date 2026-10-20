The Hidden Rule Behind Your Worst-Case Thinking

The deal has not fallen apart. Nobody has said “no.” And yet the movie is already playing: the client walks, the quarter collapses, the team starts whispering. If you recognize that movie, you know how convincing worst-case thinking can be at 2 a.m.

After three decades of coaching high-performers—and now training coaches who work with them—I can tell you what that movie actually is. It is not a forecast. It is a script. And every script has a writer.

Worst-Case Thinking Has an Author

The catastrophic scene in your head is not generated by the situation. It is generated by a rule—an if/then sentence you have never said out loud. “If I lose this account, my reputation is finished.” “If this launch stalls, I will never recover the momentum.” The mind treats the rule as law, then renders footage to match it.

In coaching sessions, I ask people to finish one sentence in writing: “If ___ happens, then ___.” Most high-performers can produce their rule in under a minute, and most are startled by it. Spoken aloud, the rule almost never survives contact with daylight. A missed quarter is a missed quarter; it is not a verdict on your future. The movie feels inevitable only while its premise stays hidden.

Your first move is not to calm down. It is to get the rule on paper where you can look at it instead of through it.

Check the Forecast Against the Record

Once the rule is visible, test its track record. Researchers at Penn State asked people with generalized anxiety disorder to record their worries for 10 days, then track over the next month whether each one came true. The result, published in Behavior Therapy (2020) : 91.4% of worry predictions did not come true.

Think about what that means. Their worries were wrong more than 9 times out of 10. Your internal meteorologist may not be a realist. It might be a dramatist with a weather map.

Here is the tool I give clients: keep a worry ledger for 10 days. Left column, the prediction and the date. Right column, what actually happened. You are not trying to silence the forecaster. You are building your own evidence file, and your own numbers are far more persuasive than anyone’s reassurance.

Interrogate the Stake, Not the Scene

Worst-case scenes feel enormous because the rule inflates what is at stake. One outcome gets welded to your competence, your reputation, and your sense of belonging, so losing a deal starts to feel like losing yourself.

Separate the two costs on paper. First question: What would I actually lose? Write the real, countable cost—the revenue, the time, the awkward conversation. Second question: What am I making this mean? Write the story cost: “It means I have lost my edge,” “It means they were right about me.” High-performers are consistently shocked by the gap between those two columns. The real cost is usually survivable by lunch. The story cost is the thing keeping them up at night, and it was never on the table.

Narrate It in the Third Person

When the spiral is running hot, grammar can be leverage. Researchers at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan found that silently talking to yourself in the third person can reduce markers of emotional reactivity in a way that is relatively effortless ( Scientific Reports , 2017 ). This is the difference between thinking “Sarah is worried the client will walk” versus “I am worried my client will walk.”

This is the fastest distance-creating move I know. The third person turns you from the actor in the scene into the coach on the sideline, which is exactly where clear thinking lives. It also changes your relationship to the chatter itself—something I explored in Why You Can’t Stop Thinking During Meditation . A busy mind is not a broken mind. It is just a mind, doing what minds do.

Write the Next 3 Moves

Worst-case thinking persists because it masquerades as preparation. It feels responsible. But rehearsing the crash is not the same as packing a parachute.

So make it real preparation. Take the feared outcome and write the first three moves you would make if it actually happened. Who do you call? What do you cut? What do you offer? Keep it to three. The moment a plan exists, the movie loses its leading role because the part of you that kept replaying it was only ever asking one question: Do we know what we would do?

You cannot stop the projector by arguing with the screen. Name the rule that wrote the scene, check it against the record, right-size the stake, and put three moves on paper. The 2 a.m. movie still may play now and then. You just won’t mistake it for a documentary anymore.

Featured image from Amnaj Khetsamtip/Shutterstock