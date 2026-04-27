Every April, the World Economic Forum runs one of the most rigorous talent filters on the planet. This year, 118 leaders under 40 from 55 countries earned a spot in the WEF Young Global Leaders Class of 2026, selected through a yearlong process from thousands of nominations across government, business, science and culture. The cohort includes AI founders, Olympic gold medalists, neurosurgeons, climate tech CEOs and a filmmaker from Lagos.

Here’s what you won’t find: a single type.

The class spans six continents, more than a dozen industries and every conceivable career path. And yet, when you study the people who made the cut, five patterns emerge: patterns that have nothing to do with where you went to school or how well-connected your family is. They’re patterns you can build starting right now.

1. The Problem They Chose Was the One Everyone Else Had Already Given Up On

The most obvious trait in this cohort isn’t brilliance. It’s direction. These leaders didn’t hunt for hot sectors or pivot toward whatever was trending on LinkedIn. They chose specific, stubborn problems that most people had already walked away from.

Take Timothy Latimer, CEO and co-founder of Fervo Energy , who built a next-generation geothermal company at a time when the energy world was almost entirely focused on solar and wind. Or Theodoric Chew, who co-founded Intellect to build mental health infrastructure across Southeast Asia—a region where stigma ran deep, and funding was thin. Both bet on problems that were considered too hard, too local or too unsexy to attract early attention. An Insignia Ventures analysis of this year’s Southeast Asian cohort was direct: “None of these businesses started obvious.”

Try this: Write down the three biggest frustrations you have with your industry, the ones you’ve been complaining about for years. That list is your opportunity map. The problem that annoys you most is likely the one you’re best positioned to solve.

2. Their Credibility Didn’t Stop at One Lane

Here’s a pattern the WEF doesn’t advertise, but its selections make clear: The leaders who stood out weren’t just excellent in one domain. They had developed fluency—real, demonstrated fluency—in a second.

Nick Frosst co-founded Cohere , one of the most serious enterprise AI companies in the world, and is simultaneously the frontman of a band. Thea LaFond won Olympic gold in the triple jump for Dominica and has become one of the most visible advocates for small island nations in global sports governance. Isha Ambani leads digital commerce strategy at Reliance Industries while building one of India’s most prominent platforms for arts and culture. This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the new baseline for exceptional.

WEF’s own research on next-generation leadership warns that “evaluation processes too often mistake confidence for competence, charisma for integrity and pedigree for preparedness.” Cross-domain credibility is what creates genuine depth, not the performance of it. It’s the difference between being interesting and being irreplaceable.

Try this: Name your second domain. What field adjacent to your core work have you been learning, contributing to or building credibility in for the past two to three years? If the answer is nothing, start now. One domain makes you a practitioner. Two makes you the person in the room no one else can replace.

3. They Showed Up With Results, Not a Pitch

The WEF’s selection process evaluates demonstrated impact: not potential, not promise, not a compelling vision deck. This is the most uncomfortable trait on this list because it means you have to stop waiting until you feel ready and start building something that can be pointed to.

Young Global Leaders collectively have helped deploy AI systems that now monitor nearly 12 million hectares for wildfires across three continents and expanded digital skills programs to over 550,000 learners, including girls in refugee camps. These aren’t outcomes from people in their 50s with decades of runway. They’re the track record of leaders under 40 who started building before they felt fully ready. Nche Wadike, CEO of Victory Farms in Kenya, isn’t pitching the idea of sustainable aquaculture in East Africa. He’s operating it, delivering fish across a region that needed better food supply infrastructure.

Try this: Audit the last 12 months of your career. What can you point to, specifically, that you built, led or changed? If your answer feels thin, you probably don’t have an opportunity problem. You have a documentation problem. Start cataloging your wins now, however incremental, so they compound into a visible body of work over time.

4. They Invested in Peers Long Before They Needed To

Here’s the part most career guides skip entirely: The WEF Young Global Leaders program is nomination only. You don’t apply. Someone already inside the community has to vouch for you, which means your reputation in peer networks matters enormously, often years before any formal recognition arrives.

This isn’t about collecting business cards. Look at this cohort, and you’ll find people who were genuinely embedded in professional communities long before their selection, serving on boards, co-authoring research, building coalitions, contributing to other people’s projects. Ida Jeng Christensen , head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, describes the YGL community as a place for “fresh thinking, credible role models and institutions that can adapt.” The operative word is community—not networking in the transactional sense, but a real ecosystem of people building toward shared challenges.

Try this: Think about who in your professional world you would genuinely go to bat for, whose work you’d recommend without being asked, whose projects you’d contribute to without being paid. Now flip it: Who would do the same for you? That list is your actual network. Invest in it consistently, not just when you need something.

5. They Lead Toward Something, Not Away From Something

The last trait is the hardest to manufacture, and the easiest to spot when it’s missing. Every leader in this cohort has a clear answer to a deceptively simple question: What problem are you in this for? Not “what do you do” or “what’s your title.” What are you actually trying to change?

Christensen framed the through-line precisely: The most effective leaders today “combine vision with responsibility, innovation with prosperity and success with service.” That combination—vision paired with accountability to something larger—is what separates leaders who accumulate recognition from leaders who build something that outlasts them. Angela Acosta founded Morado in Colombia to expand financial access for underserved communities. Timothy Latimer is building Fervo Energy because geothermal represents one of the most underleveraged clean energy sources on the planet. Theodoric Chew is building mental health infrastructure because Southeast Asia has a treatment gap that affects hundreds of millions of people. In each case, the leader isn’t defined by the credentials they’ve collected. They’re defined by the problem they’ve committed to.

Try this: Write one sentence that completes this prompt: “I am building toward ___.” Not a mission statement. Not a values list. One sentence about the specific change you are trying to make. If it takes you more than five minutes, that’s important information. The leaders on this list knew their answer long before anyone asked.

The Point Isn’t the Ranking

The WEF Young Global Leaders list isn’t a goal worth chasing for its own sake. But it works as a useful mirror, a global sample of what rigorous, pedigree-free selection actually looks like when you strip away the usual proxies and look for what’s genuinely there.

What’s there are people who picked hard problems early, built credibility in more than one domain, documented real results before they felt ready, invested in communities that eventually returned the investment and stayed oriented toward something worth building toward.

None of those things requires a visa to Davos. They start wherever you already are.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock