Why You Should Join AARP

In this episode of rich & Regular, Julien and Kiersten Saunders answer the question: Why should you join AARP? According to the myAARPmedicare website, AARP is “the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organisation dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.”

Established in 1958, AARP initially required initial members to be 55 or above to join, but over the years, the entry age lowered to those between the ages of 18 and 50. Kiersten and Julien dive into the organisation’s history, the four main membership perks and why those who aren’t already enrolled should consider joining.

Interested in learning more? Visit the AARP website and check out their membership benefits page. Sign up here today!

Learn more at richandregular.com, purchase Cashing Out: Win the Wealth Game by Walking Away by Kiersten and Julien Saunders and follow on Instagram @richandregular. Support rich & Regular by sharing and rating it five stars on Apple Podcasts.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple Podcasts and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!