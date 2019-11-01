So here’s the truth: Most of us know that so many things in our world are outside of our control, right? The way other people act, the way they behave, the way they think.



But if we want to be happy, if we want to be successful, if we want to be determined toward our dreams, then we need to make a clear distinction between that which we can control and that which we can’t.



If we’re wise, we put the lion’s share of our attention on that of which we can control—which are our thoughts, our feelings, our behavior, and our responses and reactions to what happens.



There’s a great quote that sums this up by Pastor Chuck Swindoll, and it goes like this: “Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it.”