Clarity comes from engagement, not thought.

Clarity is everything. Clarity is power. If you don’t know exactly what you want, how are you going to get it? You can’t hit a target that you can’t see.

So a great mantra to live by when you’re unclear is this: Clarity comes from engagement, not thought.

This means that you aren’t going find answers in your head, sitting on your couch, making pros and cons lists. You need to get out there, you need to take action, and you need to engage physically. That’s when you’re going to feel your way to your truth and to your clarity.