The second block in the second tier of John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success is “alertness.” He defined this trait as: “Be observing constantly. Stay open-minded. Be eager to learn and improve.”

Wooden considered alertness essential to growing as a person. He often pointed out that Abraham Lincoln once remarked, “I never met a person from whom I did not learn something; of course most of the time it was something not to do.” Wooden would then add, “But that’s learning just the same.”

He said, “We must be alert and alive and be observing constantly, seeing the things that are going on around us. Otherwise, we are going to miss so many things from which we could improve ourselves. We must not get lost in our own narrow tunnel vision and selfish ways.”

Beyond observing all the time, however, is the important detail of staying open-minded. Wooden always stressed the importance of being open-minded in everything in order to take advantage of every opportunity to learn something new.

“The assistants were free to disagree,” he said about his coaching team at UCLA. “Some wouldn’t disagree that much while others frequently disagreed. I wanted them free to make suggestions. I think a yes-man as an assistant is absolutely no good at all. You need someone who is going to take issue. I wanted them to have ideas of their own and yet, at the same time, know that only one can make the final decision…. If the decision that I made was contrary to what they believed, they had to accept it as if it were their own, even though they disagreed. That’s something I learned in coaching, whether it be with assistants or players: When you disagree, don’t be disagreeable about it.”

Examples of Coach Wooden being open-minded

In fact, it’s rather interesting to see just how open-minded Wooden really was in terms of welcoming suggestions, and how he encouraged his assistants to be open-minded, too. A number of former assistant coaches offered comments about Wooden’s willingness to listen to and learn from their ideas if they might help the team improve:

Eddie Powell: “Yes I was free to disagree; in fact, he encouraged me to speak my mind.”

William Putnam: “He was always looking for help, comments and any kind of disagreement.”

Doug Sale: “Oh yes, I was very free to disagree. He encouraged it.”

Gary Cunningham: “We were free to disagree. He did not want yes-men. He wanted people who would express their ideas.”

Jerry Norman: “Coach was a great person to work with in that respect because he was very open-minded. He’d challenge you on a lot of these things—he was very challenging—but not on whether he liked it or not, but on how much you’re sold on it.”

Denny Crum: “He was always open-minded and willing to try something if I could justify it in our meetings.”

Once more, the third part of Wooden’s definition of alertness: “Be eager to learn and improve.” He felt that a person must be ready and willing to embrace whatever lessons—positive or negative—that life threw in their way. To him, it was the surest way to grow.

No matter how knowledgeable or experienced we believe we are on a subject, there is always something more to learn. Wooden believed this firmly, dedicating himself to learning something new every single day. As he was so fond of saying, “It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.”

This article was updated April 2023.

This article originally appeared on TheWoodenEffect.com and has been republished with permission.

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