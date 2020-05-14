It’s critical to have people in our lives that help us stay on track.

So what does an accountability partner look like?

There are three things that we need to know about our accountability partner:

We need to know what their purpose is; We need to know what their mission is; And we need to know what their values are.

You have to have the ability to forgive, to understand, to share and help each other in the most difficult of times by making sure that your accountability partner is on purpose, on mission and living their values.