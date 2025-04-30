Knowing what not to wear to an interview is crucial for making a great impression. However qualified, educated or talented you are, one of the most common mistakes that could potentially mess up a job interview is wearing something inappropriate. Make a strong first impression and avoid common mistakes that can affect your chances of getting hired. No matter how good you look on paper, how you present yourself makes a major impact with a potential employer or new client.

As cliché as it might sound, you have to dress for the job you want—and that means having the appropriate attire for a job interview. Dress for success by being prepared on what not to wear to an interview.

Key Outfit Mistakes to Avoid During an Interview

If you’re preparing for a job interview, include your clothing options on your checklist and think about questions like “What is unprofessional to wear to an interview?” when considering your choices. Reviewing what you’re going to wear is a good way to mentally prepare and ensure you make the best possible first impression.

Here are some tips on what not to wear to an interview so you can feel confident that you have the appropriate clothing. Remember, the right attire can help put you in the running to land the job you’re interested in. Avoid these nine common mistakes:

1. Forgetting to Do Your Research

When it comes to professional dress, different industries have different standards. For example, what’s acceptable in the high-tech world would never fly in banking. That means it’s critical to do your research before you dress for your job interview.

Consider questions like these when deciding how to dress (and what not to wear) for your interview:

How does your target company present itself in its sales materials?

How do its executives dress when delivering a keynote address?

Does the company have behind-the-scenes videos that depict its employees at work?

Take your lead from the (very deliberate) corporate image a company presents, and dress accordingly.

2. Treating Your Interview Like a Typical Workday

What works in Silicon Valley (where jeans and even flip-flops are common and ties have gone the way of the dinosaur) would likely get you kicked to the curb on Wall Street.

Here’s where a little common sense comes into play. Sure, the idea of dressing like Mark Zuckerberg may be one of the reasons why you’re drawn to the tech industry, but showing up for an interview or to pitch a potential client dressed like him may not be the best out-of-the-gate strategy. Enlist your gut when choosing clothes for your interview.

Dress up more than you would for a typical workday and focus on professionalism in your attire.

3. Not Paying Attention to the Details

Whatever the clothing culture, nothing says success like maintaining your wardrobe. That may seem obvious, but you’d be surprised at how many rumpled shirts, frayed collars and too-short hemlines appear in interviews.

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to look good, but you do need to invest the time. Run an iron over your clothes, polish your shoes and give yourself the once-over in the mirror to check for lint, fur or sticky kid fingerprints so you’re sure to put your best foot forward.

Quick tip: Also, pay attention to the weather. Does it look like rain? Grab an umbrella. Showing up in a soaked suit might not give the impression you want.

4. Wearing Overly Revealing or Overly Casual Clothing

Knowing what not to wear to an interview can help portray the confident, professional appearance you want. Avoid things like plunging or low-cut necklines, tank tops, skirts above the knee, crop tops, extremely high heels or any other overly revealing clothing. It’s also best to avoid overly casual clothing such as shorts, athletic attire, flip-flops, graphic tees or hoodies.

If you want to be taken seriously, you have to dress appropriately, which means dressing professionally. Fail to do so, and your wardrobe will serve as a distraction that takes the focus away from what you bring to the table. Appropriate interview outfits are essential. If you’re unsure, conservative styles are usually a safe bet.

5. Flashy Accessories and Bold Logos

Your interview should be about you and what you bring to the table for the job or opportunity. Flashy jewelry and clothing with obvious logos or slogans can detract from your professionalism and be distracting in an interview, so it’s best to avoid them.

Quick tip: Discovering what not to wear to an interview is about more than clothing. Skip the heavy makeup and perfume, as those can also be distracting and appear less than professional.

6. Ignoring the Dress Code for Higher-Ups

If you have your eye on a promotion, it can be a good idea to model the dress of those currently in senior positions. After all, those at the top are always on the lookout for the company’s rising stars.

Presenting yourself as someone who could easily fit that mold makes you easy to spot at your job interview and beyond. So think about choosing business professional attire for your interview that could help you make a great first impression and that you can wear again after you land the job.

7. Overdressing

Again, here’s where common sense comes into play, because if you’re going to land that next promotion, it’s crucial that you shine in your current position. What’s more, you need to be seen as a team player first before you can be considered for a leadership position. This is something that can be difficult to pull off if your wardrobe is out of step with what your colleagues are wearing.

Although it’s true that, ultimately, we are free to dress however we like, keep in mind that what you wear matters. People form an opinion about who you are in the blink of an eye, and once they’ve made that unconscious decision, it can be difficult to overcome.

8. Wearing Uncomfortable Clothing

Knowing what not to wear to an interview also has to do with how your clothes fit. Your clothes should look neat and tailored rather than baggy or too large, but they don’t need to be uncomfortable. In fact, wearing uncomfortable clothing can contribute to pulling or tugging on your clothing during the interview. Wearing comfortable attire also helps ensure you’re confident in speaking to the interviewer.

9. Not Trying on Your Interview Outfit

No matter what you’re wearing, it’s important to do a trial run of your attire before your interview. This can help you spot a poor fit and things like lint or stains and help ensure you feel comfortable in what you’ve decided on. If there’s a rip or tear in the clothing, you’ll realize it in advance and be able to choose an alternate outfit.

Quick tip: While professional, conservative pieces are typically solid bets when it comes to attire for interviews, you can still add a stamp of your personal style. Think subtle accessories or working in a favorite color.

Find Success When You Know What Not to Wear to an Interview

Learning what not to wear to an interview is essential to give off a professional appearance and help you have the confidence you need. Remember, when you’re reviewing your interview questions, you should also review your clothes as part of your prep process. Don’t be afraid to ask friends or other professionals for advice on what to wear.

Whether you are a job candidate looking to land that ideal position, an employee with an eye on that promotion or a business owner who wants to sell into that next company, think carefully about your goals and realize that what you wear can help or hurt you in achieving those goals in a big way.

This article was published in November 2014 and has been updated. Photo by Dragon Images/Shutterstock