Good things don’t usually come through happy accidents. The most successful people design their own lives and then live their lives with purpose. Their first step is attaining clarity.

I define clarity as understanding and documenting your personal and professional goals, and determining the “why” behind reaching them. It’s vital to developing a clear vision, outlining priorities and objectives, and tackling goals with a real sense of urgency and focus. Clarity is achieved when we know where we are in relation to where we want to go.

Without clarity, it is almost impossible to generate the kind of focus necessary to act swiftly and deftly on a daily basis. If you have no clear vision, there is nothing to tie your objectives to and nothing to measure your progress and performance against.

When you have clarity about your vision, you discover yourself being pulled toward it, and all you have to do is follow the connecting opportunities that carry you along, allowing you to mark your victories faster and faster.

Think about a time when you’ve been excited and regenerated at the thought of achieving a big goal. There’s nothing like that adrenaline rush. When you have clarity, you get that excitement, building and fueling your energy.

Clarity and focus together form the basis of execution. So get completely clear about the things that you want, and then take action.

Stuck with goals that are unclear and out of focus? Discover the keys to clarity.