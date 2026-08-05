What ASU’s Content Creation Major Forgot: The Toll of Building a Following

This fall, a freshman will walk into a classroom at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and open a syllabus that reads like a business plan: Video production. Podcasting. Audience analytics. Personal branding.

The final assignment is not a research thesis. It’s proof of a real audience, on a real platform, with real followers behind it.

That’s the actual graduation bar. As Jessica Pucci, senior associate dean at the Cronkite School, told KJZZ in July, graduates “will have demonstrable audience growth. They will have a platform of their choice with real content and a real audience behind them.”

But there’s an entrepreneurial trap hiding inside the ASU course catalog.

When your following is the business, self-worth, mental health and identity entangle with metrics in a way that earlier generations of founders never had to manage.

Performance vs. Personal Identity

When you’re maintaining a personal brand through content creation, the line between business and self-worth can blur.

The expectations social media platforms place on creators and entrepreneurs to post consistently are overwhelming. From a lack of real results to becoming irrelevant and false communities, there’s a lot at stake.

The 2025 Creator Mental Health Study , conducted by Lupiani Insights&Strategies for Creators 4 Mental Health, put hard numbers to the mental cost of content creation:

62% report experiencing burnout

65% obsess over content performance metrics

58% say their self-worth declines when their content underperforms

43% feel isolated despite being constantly online

For more than half of creators, a slow week can land as a verdict on who they are.

Shira Lazar, founder of Creators 4 Mental Health, named the dynamic plainly. “Creators are the emotional labor force of the internet,” she said in 2025, “and yet they’re treated like they’re endlessly resilient. They’re not. No one is.”

This is the cost that earlier generations of founders never had to carry. A traditional founder could’ve had a bad quarter in private, but when your face is the product, every dip is public and the algorithm hands down its verdict daily.

Lazar described the mechanism behind the exhaustion: for creators, “the line between personal identity and business performance blurs completely.” That blur is the danger. When performance becomes identity, a routine platform change can feel like a personal collapse.

This is a timeless SUCCESS® principle refracted through the attention economy: Mind shapes circumstance.

The founder who holds a steady sense of self uses the audience as a tool. The founder who outsources their worth to the feed gets used by it. Same following, opposite outcomes. The deciding factor is internal and trainable.

The Audience Advantage

More than 1.8 million people identify as full-time creators, an eightfold jump since 2020, inside an economy that some estimates value at around $300 billion.

That scale is why schools are paying attention, and ASU is betting that the skill behind those numbers can be taught.

Cronkite Dean Battinto Batts Jr. frames the major as continuous with old-school journalism. “The success of a journalist is very much dependent upon accuracy, facts, trust, accountability and connection to the audience,” he said in July 2026. “That’s the same thing that’s at play here.”

A loyal audience is one of the biggest upper hands a founder can have today. Owning your channel means no one can take it away. On launch day, you skip the cold start because you’re already talking to people who picked you.

The proof is in products built on top of audiences.

Jimmy Donaldson turned his YouTube reach into the Feastables snack brand. Emma Chamberlain built Chamberlain Coffee on a following she grew from her bedroom. Alex Cooper parlayed a single podcast into the Unwell media network.

In every case, the audience came first, and the product rode in on trust.

Yet, the same trust that makes an audience powerful is what makes it dangerous.

Protecting Self-Worth

Arizona State University’s content creation major left out the most important lesson in its curriculum: how to protect identity and self-worth as a founder with a following.

The rise of influencer and creator culture has reinforced the idea that building a successful business requires becoming successful at creating content. The result is that many entrepreneurs slowly begin to tie their value to views, engagement and audience growth instead of the actual impact of the business they’re building.

The good news is that it’s possible to build a large following without making it the foundation of your identity. An entrepreneur can grow an audience, serve customers and maintain peace of mind when their sense of worth isn’t determined by their latest post.

How to separate self-worth from content performance:

Keep numbers away from dignity. Stats show how a post did. Your value is a separate thing. Keep the two apart. Pick set times to check your numbers. If you check after every post, all day long, your brain learns to treat insights as a threat.

Build a life away from the screen. Keep friends, hobbies and a purpose that no algorithm can score close. When your life is bigger than your feed, your sense of self remains independent of your metrics.

Find your people. Feeling alone is one of the biggest findings in the content creator study. Find a group of peers who get the business. For a founder who works solo, that support is the ground you stand on.

The next wave of entrepreneurs will know how to build an audience before they’re old enough to rent a car, but those who last will add one more skill. They will know how to log off and remember that they were worth something before the first follower showed up.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock