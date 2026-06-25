This week, Reddit traders sent Wendy’s stock surging as much as 42% in a single day on a viral “Save Wendy’s” post, briefly triggering a volatility halt on the New York Stock Exchange. The meme-stock frenzy made headlines. But the people actually paid to fix the business weren’t watching the ticker.

They were executing.

The Noise & the Signal

When a brand is struggling, two very different things tend to happen at once. The crowd bets on sentiment. Leadership bets on fundamentals. Right now at Wendy’s, both are playing out in real time, and only one of them will matter six months from now.

The numbers behind the Reddit rally are sobering. Wendy’s reported U.S. same-restaurant sales down 7.8% in Q1 2026, with global same-store sales falling 6.8%. The chain announced plans to close roughly 300 locations earlier this year. Its stock had sat near 20-year lows before this week’s spike. Retail enthusiasm doesn’t fix any of that.

What might is the leadership team that just walked in the door.

2 Leaders, 1 Proven Formula

In May 2026, Wendy’s appointed Bob Wright as president and CEO. On June 23, Wright brought in Steve Cirulis as CFO and chief strategy officer. If you follow the quick-service restaurant industry, those two names together mean something specific: They’re the duo who pulled Potbelly back from the edge and sold it for $566 million.

Wright took the helm at Potbelly in July 2020, at the bottom of a pandemic-driven collapse. Cirulis was already in the CFO seat. Together, they ran the same five-pillar framework—people, menu, value, digital and development—with quiet, quarter-over-quarter discipline. By Q1 2023, Potbelly posted 22.2% same-store sales growth , driven primarily by traffic, not just price increases. Full-year 2023 delivered 12% same-store sales growth and a 370-basis-point improvement in shop margin. The stock climbed more than 500% over their tenure before RaceTrac acquired the company.

That’s not a lucky streak. That’s a repeatable approach. And now they’re bringing it to a much bigger kitchen.

What Turnaround Leadership Actually Requires

Here’s where this becomes useful for you, whether you’re running a company of 10 or 10,000. Turnarounds fail more often than they succeed. The research on why is worth understanding.

In a March 2026 conversation with Harvard Business Review, veteran turnaround executive Peter Cuneo—who led recoveries at Marvel, Clairol and Black & Decker—described the core tension in any comeback : Leaders must resist the temptation to assume the current situation resembles one they’ve navigated before, even when the surface-level patterns look familiar. Every struggling business has a unique combination of cultural, operational and market factors underneath the visible decline.

What Wright did at Potbelly—and what he’s signaling at Wendy’s through “ Project Fresh ,” the turnaround strategy already in motion—reflects three decisions that separate leaders who actually reverse a decline from those who just rearrange it.

Stop Discounting Your Way Out

The first thing Wright did at Potbelly wasn’t launch a promotion. It was rebuild the menu’s value proposition from the inside out. As he told Nation’s Restaurant News, consumer analysis in 2020 revealed a significant gap between what customers expected to pay and what they felt they were getting. So the team added more meat, more cheese, more sides and introduced a lower-priced sandwich tier underneath the existing lineup. They rebuilt value through the product, not through discounts.

This distinction matters enormously for any business that’s losing customers. Discounting is a short-term traffic driver that trains your customer base to wait for the deal. Rebuilding product value is a long-term retention strategy that trains them to come back because the experience is worth it. If your business is bleeding customers, start by asking whether the problem is price or perceived value. They require completely different solutions.

Grow Traffic, Not Just Revenue

Wright has a phrase worth stealing: “The most healthy way to grow is through actual traffic growth.” At Potbelly, same-store sales growth was consistently traffic-driven, not just check-average driven. That’s the harder number to move because it means you’re winning new visits, not just charging existing customers more.

At Wendy’s, the inverse has been true. Same-store sales declines have been accompanied by foot traffic losses, which means the brand isn’t just losing wallet share; it’s losing relevance. Wright’s mandate under Project Fresh explicitly targets “topline growth,” which in restaurant terms means getting people back through the door, not squeezing more out of the ones already there.

For your business, the diagnostic question is the same. Are you growing because more people are choosing you or because the people who already choose you are spending more? Both can show up as revenue growth. Only one of them signals that your brand is actually strengthening.

Bring in People Who Have Solved This Exact Problem

The Cirulis hire is arguably the most telling decision Wright has made since arriving at Wendy’s. He didn’t recruit a celebrated CFO from a thriving company. He went back to the person who had sat in the same seat, run the same analytical functions and navigated the same operational pressures at the same type of company in the same kind of distress.

FranklinCovey’s research on organizational turnarounds identifies leadership continuity as one of the most undervalued factors in recovery success—not just keeping the same people, but ensuring the people making critical decisions share a common language, trust each other’s instincts under pressure and don’t need months to establish working chemistry. Wright and Cirulis skipped the trust-building phase entirely. They arrived at Wendy’s already knowing how the other thinks.

This is a hiring principle you can apply well before your business is in distress. When you’re building the team that will carry you through a difficult period, prioritize shared context over impressive credentials. The executive who has navigated your specific problem before is worth more than the executive who has succeeded at scale in easier conditions.

What You Should Be Watching

The Reddit rally will fade. It already started retreating within hours of its peak. What won’t fade—or, at least, won’t if Wright and Cirulis execute—is the underlying operational story at Wendy’s over the next two to four quarters.

The signals to watch are the same ones Wright used at Potbelly: consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth driven by traffic, margin expansion at the shop level and franchise momentum that tells you operators believe in the brand’s future. Those metrics don’t move because of a viral post. They move because leadership made the right calls under pressure and then held the line long enough for the results to compound.

That’s what a real turnaround looks like. And it’s a standard worth holding yourself to, regardless of whether Reddit has an opinion about your business.

Featured image from Ken Wolter/Shutterstock